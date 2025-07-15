Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside

In Episode 3 of Soccer 101, AJC video producer Fraser Jones takes on one of soccer’s most confusing rules: offside. With help from local student athletes, he learns how timing and positioning work before putting his new skills to the test on the field.

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AJC | 53 minutes ago

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