Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside
In Episode 3 of Soccer 101, AJC video producer Fraser Jones takes on one of soccer’s most confusing rules: offside. With help from local student athletes, he learns how timing and positioning work before putting his new skills to the test on the field.
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AJC | 53 minutes ago
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