News

Avize brings northern Italy to the South in delicious fashion

At Avize in Atlanta's west midtown, the Alps feel like they are in the South. The gold accents and stuffed mountain goat dominating the center of the dining room are a pretty convincing reason to think so too. The restaurant's menu is hyper-seasonal and inspired by flavors originating in northern Italy to Germany's Bavarian region. This unique dining experience is reimagined with Georgia's local produce and some ingredients like figs and dandelion greens are grown in an on-site community garden. As director of beverage and hospitality, Taurean Philpott emphasizes there are a lot of things that grown in Georgia that also call the high elevation areas of central Europe home. Learn more about Avize from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

1:15
AJC | 58 minutes ago

AJC Unveils “The Atlanta 50,” A Must-Try Guide to Metro Atlanta’s Unique Dining Experiences

Behind the scenes: A Q&A about the making of the Atlanta 50

Today's Video Headlines

Avize brings northern Italy to the South in delicious fashion

58m ago

How a Facebook comment about Charlie Kirk cost an Emory professor her job

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Spelman art exhibit dares to redefine the history of American slavery

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Why the great-great-granddaughter of an icon says Netflix got it wrong

More Videos

Cost of living takes center stage at the AJC’s 2026 gubernatorial race forum

Georgia’s 2026 gubernatorial candidates took the stage at the AJC’s "Politically Georgia" candidate forum to share their visions for the state’s future.

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

How Outkast rewrote hip-hop’s fashion rules

Credits: AJC|@OutkastOfficial_;@RecordingAcademy;@consequencevideo/YT|@bigboi;@outkast;@rockhall/IG|AP|Blackshire;Song;Williams;cohen;Fleisher/AJC

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Love or therapy? Breaking down KB and Edmond’s dynamic on 'Love is Blind'

Therapist Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile joins "It’s UATL" to unpack why "Love is Blind" stars KB and Edmond hit a nerve for Black women.

The AJC's 2025 Politically Georgia Candidate Forum lineup is announced

Leroy Chapman, the editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, announces an exclusive live event featuring the "Politically Georgia" podcast team.