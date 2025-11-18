Avize brings northern Italy to the South in delicious fashion
At Avize in Atlanta's west midtown, the Alps feel like they are in the South. The gold accents and stuffed mountain goat dominating the center of the dining room are a pretty convincing reason to think so too. The restaurant's menu is hyper-seasonal and inspired by flavors originating in northern Italy to Germany's Bavarian region. This unique dining experience is reimagined with Georgia's local produce and some ingredients like figs and dandelion greens are grown in an on-site community garden. As director of beverage and hospitality, Taurean Philpott emphasizes there are a lot of things that grown in Georgia that also call the high elevation areas of central Europe home. Learn more about Avize from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.
Cost of living takes center stage at the AJC’s 2026 gubernatorial race forum
Georgia’s 2026 gubernatorial candidates took the stage at the AJC’s "Politically Georgia" candidate forum to share their visions for the state’s future.
How Outkast rewrote hip-hop’s fashion rules
Credits: AJC|@OutkastOfficial_;@RecordingAcademy;@consequencevideo/YT|@bigboi;@outkast;@rockhall/IG|AP|Blackshire;Song;Williams;cohen;Fleisher/AJC
Love or therapy? Breaking down KB and Edmond’s dynamic on 'Love is Blind'
Therapist Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile joins "It’s UATL" to unpack why "Love is Blind" stars KB and Edmond hit a nerve for Black women.
