A Georgia facility trains ICE agents nationwide. Former instructors say standards have slipped.

A Georgia training facility plays a central role in how immigration laws are enforced across the U.S. Since the 1970s, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco has been celebrated as a prestigious hub for training future officers of ICE and more than 100 federal agencies. But, FLETC is now at the center of controversy as former instructors tell the AJC that, under the Trump administration, officials condensed the curriculum and allowed cadets to graduate early despite concerns about readiness. The Department of Homeland Security and ICE deny those claims, saying training has been streamlined without sacrificing core content. The AJC’s Jaide Garcia spoke with a former ICE agent and a former ICE attorney about growing questions around accountability, oversight and public safety as intense immigration enforcement continues nationwide. Credits: AJC | Getty | UnitedStatesMarshalsServiceHQ/Youtube | LaurieLohne/Facebook | FLETC | ICEgov/Youtube | AP News | CNN | USGS | PBS | CSPAN/Youtube | OversightDems/Youtube | DVIDS

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