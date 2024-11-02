A Georgia facility trains ICE agents nationwide. Former instructors say standards have slipped.
A Georgia training facility plays a central role in how immigration laws are enforced across the U.S. Since the 1970s, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco has been celebrated as a prestigious hub for training future officers of ICE and more than 100 federal agencies. But, FLETC is now at the center of controversy as former instructors tell the AJC that, under the Trump administration, officials condensed the curriculum and allowed cadets to graduate early despite concerns about readiness. The Department of Homeland Security and ICE deny those claims, saying training has been streamlined without sacrificing core content. The AJC’s Jaide Garcia spoke with a former ICE agent and a former ICE attorney about growing questions around accountability, oversight and public safety as intense immigration enforcement continues nationwide. Credits: AJC | Getty | UnitedStatesMarshalsServiceHQ/Youtube | LaurieLohne/Facebook | FLETC | ICEgov/Youtube | AP News | CNN | USGS | PBS | CSPAN/Youtube | OversightDems/Youtube | DVIDS
As war wages on Iran, an Atlanta chef celebrates Nowruz at Rumi’s Kitchen
In Atlanta, chef Ali Mesghali — the owner and founder of Rumi’s Kitchen — celebrates Nowruz, the Persian New Year, as war wages on his homeland of Iran.
From Morehouse to the boxing ring, a rising star takes shape.
Credits: AJC|HBO Sports|Parkway Productions/USA Boxing|Jason Getz, Miguel Martinez/AJC|USA Boxing|Pitts Family|Morehouse Boxing Club|chadksp/IG|Getty Image
'Is it enough?' 'It's UATL' hosts break down the WNBA’s big salary jump
WNBA reaches new salary agreement with major pay boost but still trails NBA salaries. 'It's UATL' hosts debate if it’s real progress.
'This is insane': Travelers react to shutdown chaos at ATL airport
Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport faced up to 4-hour TSA lines during the shutdown, with delays stretching outside terminals.