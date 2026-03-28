No pay, no staff: Shutdown leaves TSA workers off the job in Atlanta
Imagine working full time for six weeks, and never seeing a paycheck. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, TSA workers are facing that reality during the partial government shutdown. The acting TSA administrator testified that some workers have resorted to selling plasma and sleeping in their cars just to get by. The strain is showing: Callout rates have climbed to 30–40%, among the highest at major airports nationwide. The AJC’s Emma Hurt went inside the world’s busiest airport to speak with its general manager about what’s happening — and what it could mean if the situation doesn’t improve. On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum directing the Department of Homeland Security to redirect funds to pay TSA employees. DHS says workers could begin seeing paychecks as early as Monday. Credits: AP | Ben Hendren for the AJC
From Morehouse to the boxing ring, a rising star takes shape.
Credits: AJC|HBO Sports|Parkway Productions/USA Boxing|Jason Getz, Miguel Martinez/AJC|USA Boxing|Pitts Family|Morehouse Boxing Club|chadksp/IG|Getty Image
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