Georgia may stop changing clocks twice a year. What it means for you.
Georgia is one step closer to ending daylight saving time. A bill passed by the state Senate would eliminate the twice-a-year clock change, but it still needs approval from the House, the governor, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. If it passes, Georgia would move to Atlantic Standard Time, putting the state an hour ahead of the rest of the East Coast during part of the year. AJC’s Fraser Jones explains why the change is being considered, the real origins of daylight saving time, and how losing that hour of sleep each spring can impact your health. Sources: History.com | Current Biology | UNC Health Southeast
We tasted Atlanta's best lemon pepper wings. Here's how they stack up.
Atlanta didn’t invent chicken wings, but we absolutely put lemon pepper on the map.
As war wages on Iran, an Atlanta chef celebrates Nowruz at Rumi’s Kitchen
In Atlanta, chef Ali Mesghali — the owner and founder of Rumi’s Kitchen — celebrates Nowruz, the Persian New Year, as war wages on his homeland of Iran.
From Morehouse to the boxing ring, a rising star takes shape.
Credits: AJC|HBO Sports|Parkway Productions/USA Boxing|Jason Getz, Miguel Martinez/AJC|USA Boxing|Pitts Family|Morehouse Boxing Club|chadksp/IG|Getty Image
'Is it enough?' 'It's UATL' hosts break down the WNBA’s big salary jump
WNBA reaches new salary agreement with major pay boost but still trails NBA salaries. 'It's UATL' hosts debate if it’s real progress.