Georgia may stop changing clocks twice a year. What it means for you.

Georgia is one step closer to ending daylight saving time. A bill passed by the state Senate would eliminate the twice-a-year clock change, but it still needs approval from the House, the governor, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. If it passes, Georgia would move to Atlantic Standard Time, putting the state an hour ahead of the rest of the East Coast during part of the year. AJC’s Fraser Jones explains why the change is being considered, the real origins of daylight saving time, and how losing that hour of sleep each spring can impact your health. Sources: History.com | Current Biology | UNC Health Southeast

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