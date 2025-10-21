Police thwart attempted shooting at Atlanta airport
A Cartersville man allegedly having a mental health crisis threatened to “shoot up” the Atlanta airport before he was apprehended by police. Although 49-year-old Billy Cagle made it to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a semiautomatic weapon, his family had already called the Bartow County law enforcement, who notified Atlanta police about a livestreamed social media threat. Security video shows Cagle parking his truck just outside the South terminal and walking inside. Cagle was taken into custody shortly after he entered the terminal. He has been charged with terrorist threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
