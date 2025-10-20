Man with assault rifle threatened to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport, police say

Cagle was taken into custody at 9:54 a.m. before there was any violence.

Video showed Cagle entering the airport’s South terminal around 9:29 a.m. and APD was notified at 9:40 a.m., investigators said.

Billy Cagle, 49, made it to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a semi-automatic weapon, the city’s police chief said. But by then, Cagle’s family had alerted Cartersville police, who then contacted the Atlanta department, APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Cagle was taken into custody at 9:54 a.m. before there was any violence.

Video showed Cagle entering the airport’s South terminal around 9:29 a.m. and APD was notified at 9:40 a.m., investigators said.

Billy Cagle, 49, made it to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a semi-automatic weapon, the city’s police chief said. But by then, Cagle’s family had alerted Cartersville police, who then contacted the Atlanta department, APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

A Cartersville man having a mental health crisis threatened to “shoot up” the Atlanta airport Monday morning in a livestream video on social media, according to investigators.

“We did have a tragedy averted today,” Schierbaum said at an afternoon news conference.

Cagle is a felon and known to the Cartersville Police Department for other incidents, police said. He served from August until November 2000 for a drug conviction out of Bartow County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Investigators said Cagle was having a mental health crisis when he made the drive from Bartow to the airport with an AR-15 in his backseat. Video showed him entering the airport, where officers were ready to take him into custody. Cagle’s weapon, along with 27 rounds of ammunition, was found in his flatbed truck, according to police. A dog was also in the truck, police said. Investigators said Cagle was having a mental health crisis when he made the drive from Bartow to the airport with an AR-15 in his backseat. Video showed him entering the airport, where officers were ready to take him into custody. Cagle’s weapon, along with 27 rounds of ammunition, was found in his flatbed truck, according to police. A dog was also in the truck, police said.

“Twenty-seven or more lives could have been lost today because an individual came into Hartsfield-Jackson after being reported coming out of Cartersville with mental challenges,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.