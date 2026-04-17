The 'busiest airport' title: Who’s challenging Atlanta?

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has long been called the world’s busiest airport, but that title depends on how you define “busy.” With more than 106 million passengers, ATL leads globally, yet O'Hare International Airport is challenging the crown based on total flights. AJC business reporter Emma Hurt breaks down the Atlanta vs. Chicago rivalry, the role of Delta Air Lines and what it will take for ATL to stay on top as global competition grows. Credits: Getty | @ChicagosMayor/X

1:29