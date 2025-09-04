error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Warnock calls RFK Jr. a 'hazard to the health of the American people'

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign and said he is a "hazard to the health of the American people” during a Senate Finance Committee meeting. The senator from Georgia also asked a series of questions about the ouster of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director, Susan Monarez, the vaccine advisory committee and fallout of the shooting at the CDC headquarters. Credits: United States Senate

1:35
AJC |47 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Departed CDC leaders ‘heartbroken’ as shock waves hit public health
Placeholder Image
CDC fired and rehired hundreds, then tasked them with tearing it down
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter defends RFK Jr. amid CDC chaos

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:35

Warnock calls RFK Jr. a 'hazard to the health of the American people'

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign. Credits: United States Senate

47m ago
Placeholder Image
0:58

'This is chaos': Ossoff condemns RFK Jr.'s impact on public health

Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts. Credits: AP

Placeholder Image
2:01
FROM UATL

How a hip-hop professor teaches students to think beyond the lyrics

Credits: AJC|missyelliott, Outkast, JamesBrown, kendricklamar, PlayStation/YT|Wolfe & Thrasher/Bitter Southerner|JD Tyre/Scratch Mag|Olivia Bowdoin/AJC

Placeholder Image
2:17

AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger Archives|The World Economic Forum|cottonbro studios, Katrin Bolovtsova, Kelly, João Adão, Vitaly Gariev, Ron Lach, Pressmaster/Pexels

More From News

Placeholder Image
0:58

'This is chaos': Ossoff condemns RFK Jr.'s impact on public health

Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts. Credits: AP

Placeholder Image
2:17

AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger Archives|The World Economic Forum|cottonbro studios, Katrin Bolovtsova, Kelly, João Adão, Vitaly Gariev, Ron Lach, Pressmaster/Pexels

Placeholder Image
1:07

Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials

Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned.

Placeholder Image
1:56

Chessboxing enters the ring of the eccentric sports world

Chessboxing combines both sports' strategy and intensity. Credits: AJC | Chessboxing/YT| FirstSaturday.hu | Harlem Globetrotters | Froid Équateur by Enki Bilal