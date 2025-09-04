News

Warnock calls RFK Jr. a 'hazard to the health of the American people'

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign and said he is a "hazard to the health of the American people” during a Senate Finance Committee meeting. The senator from Georgia also asked a series of questions about the ouster of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director, Susan Monarez, the vaccine advisory committee and fallout of the shooting at the CDC headquarters. Credits: United States Senate

