Politics
Politics

Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter defends RFK Jr. amid CDC chaos

Resigned CDC officials said they fear the direction of the agency under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, here speaking before Vice President JD Vance in Peachtree City on Aug. 21, said Sunday on CNN that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should not be blamed for "limiting vaccines." (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, here speaking before Vice President JD Vance in Peachtree City on Aug. 21, said Sunday on CNN that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should not be blamed for "limiting vaccines." (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., who is running for Senate, defended Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday.

In a panel discussion on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Carter said people can get vaccines if they want to even if the pharmacies have cut back on administering COVID-19 shots, adding, “To sit here and blame Bobby Kennedy for limiting vaccines, that’s ridiculous.”

ExploreDeparted CDC leaders ‘heartbroken’ as shock waves hit public health

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID shots for the fall and placed limits on who can get the vaccines last week.

Under the new guidelines, vaccines are authorized for people 65 and older. People who are younger would only be eligible if they had at least one existing health health condition that put them at “high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.”

But healthy people under 65 may face hurdles in receiving COVID shots.

In a post on social media, Kennedy said the “vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors.”

Carter also excoriated Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, former director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, saying the doctor doesn’t care enough about children. Daskalakis was among the four top leaders who resigned from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week after the ouster of CDC Director Susan Monarez.

“He does not need to be in charge of the vaccine program at the CDC,” Carter said. “He should have been fired long ago.”

Meanwhile, in separate Sunday interviews after their resignations, Daskalakis and Dr. Debra Houry, former chief medical officer at the CDC, said they’re concerned with where the agency is headed.

“I only see harm coming,” Daskalakis said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

He added, “Based on what I’ve heard with the new members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, or ACIP, they’re really moving in an ideologic direction where they want to see the undoing of vaccination. They do want to see the undoing of mRNA vaccination.”

Daskalakis also pushed back against the new guidance on COVID vaccines, saying that many young children hospitalized with COVID had no underlying conditions in that age range and should qualify for the vaccine.

ExploreRFK Jr. visits Stone Mountain restaurant, and a server gets burned by politics

He said with Kennedy leading HHS, there is no separation of ideology and science.

In an interview on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Houry said Kennedy didn’t work with the CDC before changing the agency’s guidance on COVID vaccines.

“None of our scientists have ever briefed the secretary on vaccines,” she said.

Instead, she said she learned about the changes through a social media post from Kennedy.

Houry said under Kennedy it will be difficult to trust what the CDC is telling Americans about vaccines.

“We have a vaccine committee that’s scheduled in a few weeks, and that was one of the reasons why I resigned,” she said. “That committee is going to be staffed by people who don’t have expertise in vaccine science and other types of scientific methodologies.”

About the Author

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team and a Kennesaw State University graduate.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Former CDC leaders (from left) Daniel Jernigan, Demetre Daskalakis and Debra Houry are greeted by CDC staff and supporters as they gather to rally for the departing leaders outside the CDC headquarters, Thursday, August 28, 2025, in Atlanta. Top leaders who resigned their positions at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the ouster of the agency’s director were escorted out of the building Thursday morning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Departed CDC leaders ‘heartbroken’ as shock waves hit public health

Hundreds of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers and supporters gathered at its entrance Thursday to hail the four top leaders who had resigned en masse.

CDC leadership crumbles Wednesday evening; top leader out

Director Susan Monarez’s lawyers say she refuses to resign. News she will leave was followed by leaders’ resignations.

Red states like Georgia lose CDC grants while blue states that sued keep many

The Latest

Derek Dooley speaks at a campaign stop Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, next to Gov. Brian Kemp (second from left) and first lady Marty Kemp (left) at the parking lot of Dawson Hall on the University of Georgia campus before the football season opener against Marshall in Athens. Kemp endorsed Republican Derek Dooley in Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate race. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp cements his Senate choice, backs Dooley at UGA game

2h ago
OPINION

Dear Mom, one more column for the scrapbook

Kemp makes case for Dooley in call to GOP donors

Featured

An aerial view captures a large area under construction for a new data center campus on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Developed by QTS, the data center campus near Fayetteville is one of the largest under construction in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals

Georgia is weighing rule changes to once again make certain data centers disclose information about their resource requirements to local planning authorities.

From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP

By the end of the two-hour meeting, Brant Frost V had stepped down as Coweta County GOP chair. But in a show of his continued influence, he took on a new role.

After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins

The $148 million project is expected to be completed in 2028. The school, which serves about 1,600 students, will remain open during construction.