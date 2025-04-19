Sports Daily: From MIA to most improved

The Braves are off today after falling short in their quest to return to .500 (and wasting an excellent outing from Chris Sale while they were at it).

Quick links: Rockies 2, Braves 1 | Daniels wins Most Improved Player | Jeff Ulbrich’s apology

KEN ON THE HAWKS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Every Thursday, Sports Daily invites AJC columnist Ken Sugiura to share some thoughts. This week he’s riffing on Alex Verdugo, Dyson Daniels and the Falcons.

Take it away, Mr. Sugiura!

One, while steals aren’t a definitive marker of a player’s defensive excellence (you can accumulate steals by gambling excessively), the following is worth considering of how superior a season Daniels had for the Hawks.

📈 The 20th highest scoring total for a season belongs to Kevin Durant, 2,472 points in 2009-10. That’s a 30.1 points-per-game average.

📈 Further, the last time a player had as many steals in a season as Daniels was the 1995-96 season (Gary Payton).

That’s a lot of really good defenders who came and went without matching Daniels’ total.

And, to Daniels’ credit, he’s not a player who I would say was hunting for steals to the detriment of the team. So many of them were collected while in front of a player with the ball, using his reach and quickness to tip the ball away.

Daniels was the No. 8 pick of the 2022 draft by the New Orleans Pelicans but came to be so little valued that he barely played in the team’s first-round playoff loss last season.

When Fields made the trade that finally ended the Dejounte Murray era (a deal that was made as he was ascending to the GM role), Daniels was not considered a key part of the deal — the key pieces of the Hawks’ haul were seen as the two first-round draft picks and forward Larry Nance Jr.

But the Hawks were adamant that Daniels be included. It paid off far better than anyone could have imagined, and Fields deserves credit for seeing what others did not.

A GM’s value is determined by way, way more than one single move, although Fields’ selection of Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick was another excellent decision.

🤔 But whoever is hired will have a hard time following that up.

Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP

And, most critically, the Braves are 8-2 with him in the lineup.

The numbers would back it up.

📈 Before Verdugo’s first start, Harris was having a rough go of things. His average was .179 (9-for-48) with an OPS of .507.

If you’re like me and have a hard time remembering what a “good” OPS is, the highest OPS last year by a player was 1.159.

The 75th player was at .739. The lowest qualified player was at .613. So, .507 is not good.

📈 In the 12 games since, with Verdugo playing and batting leadoff in 10 of them, he is hitting .306 (14-for-49) with an OPS of .763.

Another lefty, Matt Olson, has seen a similar jump. He was hitting .203 (13-for-64) with an OPS of .681.

With Verdugo, he’s hitting .279 (12-for-43) with an .891 OPS.

Is it all Verdugo? Probably not.

Does he get some of the credit? You’d have to think.

KEN ON THE FALCONS

The four-year starter was among a number of the Falcons’ undrafted signees for whom the team had a draftable grade. He was also projected as a sixth-round pick by NFL.com.

Bryant had 11 interceptions in his final three seasons for the Jayhawks. He was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and an All-American as a senior.

Bryant’s chances to make the team, or at least the practice squad, are helped by the fact that the team didn’t draft a cornerback.

That’s it for Ken this week. Y’all make sure to follow him on social media — and keep reading for more sports news!

ULBRICH APOLOGIZES

Tyler here. I’ll follow up that Falcons item with a quick check-in on the Jeff Ulbrich/Jax Ulbrich/Shedeur Sanders prank call situation.

ALSO INTERESTING

💪 Atlanta native Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves ousted LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers from the NBA playoffs.

🫣 The Bill Belichick weirdness continues, with the UNC football coach defending his granddau … I mean girlfriend’s involvement in a recent interview. And saying he’d only wanted to answer questions about his book.

Credit: Paul Abell for the AJC Credit: Paul Abell for the AJC

Florida State’s Mike Norvell and unlikable human Urban Meyer won the recent Peach Bowl Challenge, an annual charity golf tournament held at Reynolds Lake Oconee. Georgia Tech’s Brent Key (see above!) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart also participated.

More photos here.

FOLLOW-UP QUESTION

You get to play golf with three of your favorite sports figures of all-time. Who’s rounding out your foursome?

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.