UNC's Belichick defends Hudson as 'doing her job' after interjecting during CBS interview

The awkward interview added to the attention and curiosity that has followed the 73-year-old Belichick, hired as the Tar Heels' head coach in December after his ultra-successful run with the New England Patriots, and the 24-year-old Hudson, who has frequently posted glimpses into their relationship with social media photos. That has included her role in Belichick's transition to college coaching, such as a March public records report by The Assembly about Belichick's request for an athletic official at UNC to copy in Hudson on emails sent to him.

In his Wednesday statement, Belichick said he shares “both a personal and professional relationship” with Hudson and that he expected the interview would focus solely on the book release instead of his personal life. He said Hudson had “stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion" in an effort to “ensure the interview stayed on track.”

He also said the couple has “been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

During the CBS interview, Belichick shrugged off attention on his relationship with Hudson, saying: “Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks, just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what's right.”

When Dokoupil asked how they met, Hudson — sitting at a nearby table — said flatly: “We're not talking about this.”

In a statement Tuesday, InkWell Management — a literary agency working with Belichick on his upcoming book — said the interview "veered" into a discussion of Belichick's personal life and resulted "in a raft of hostile social media posts about his personal life."

“Bill has written an authoritative and entertaining book about success that should be judged by its contents, not by the clicks generated by the segment," the agency said.

