The Braves had opportunities early on, but they didn’t notch a hit in six at-bats with runners in scoring position with Dollander on the mound. While Dollander had four strikeouts to Sale’s 10, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft avoided hard contact and set season lows with one earned run and two hits surrendered in 5.2 innings.

In the sixth inning, Dollander allowed walks to third baseman Austin Riley and first baseman Matt Olson, prompting Colorado manager Bud Black to call to the Rockies’ bullpen, and an errant pitch to second baseman Ozzie Albies spelled Dollander’s afternoon. Reliever Jake Bird struck out Albies to end the Braves’ scoring threat.

Dollander’s starting counterpart, Sale, had a more turbulent outing in his first start at Coors Field. Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle launched a go-ahead 421-foot rocket to left field in the bottom of the third inning, then blasted a double to the outfield wall in the sixth. Still, Sale pitched seven efficient innings, limited the Rockies to two earned runs and kept the Braves within striking range.

The Braves’ lineup changes prior to Wednesday’s game yielded mixed results. In his first action since rejoining the Braves on Monday, right fielder Eddie Rosario robbed a couple of would-be Colorado hits with sliding catches, but he finished the game 0-for-3 at the plate in the ninth spot of the lineup. Catcher Drake Baldwin filled in for Sean Murphy and did not record a hit, but he took a walk in the third inning that turned out to be the Braves’ lone run. In the leadoff spot, Michael Harris II went 0-for-4, after two-RBI doubles on Monday and Tuesday.

The Braves will return home and have a rest day on Thursday, with an important matchup ahead. After dispatching the worst team in the majors to start the week, the Braves are taking on the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grant Holmes will start for the Braves against the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the series opener, starting at 7:15 p.m. ET on Friday.