GREENSBORO — The team of Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and former Florida head coach Urban Meyer captured their second straight championship Tuesday at the 2025 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.
The event, held at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort, featured 24 current and former college football coaches, playing in 12 two-man teams in scramble format using the Stableford scoring.
The event raised $310,000 for charity.
The team of Norvell and Meyer led wire-to-wire, finishing with 45 points in their repeat effort. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi and former coach Rick Neuheisel finished second, with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier finishing third.
Also participating in this year’s event were Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (with partner Gus Malzahn, Florida State’s offensive coordinator) and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key (with partner Chan Gailey, former Georgia Tech head coach).
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Bob Andres
Brent Key’s December extension included $1.1M raise for 2025 season
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key received a substantial raise in December, according to the signed contract extension obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Georgia makes another transfer portal addition, brings in UCF offensive lineman
The Bulldogs landed a commitment Saturday morning from University of Central Florida offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr.
Featured
Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year
Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.
Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's big for World Heritage listing.
Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse
A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.