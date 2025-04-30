GREENSBORO — The team of Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and former Florida head coach Urban Meyer captured their second straight championship Tuesday at the 2025 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.

The event, held at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort, featured 24 current and former college football coaches, playing in 12 two-man teams in scramble format using the Stableford scoring.

The event raised $310,000 for charity.