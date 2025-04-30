Sports
Norvell and Meyer repeat as champions of Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge

Current and former college football coaches competed in charity event.
Current and former college football coaches take part in the 2025 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament in Greensboro, GA Tuesday
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

GREENSBORO — The team of Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and former Florida head coach Urban Meyer captured their second straight championship Tuesday at the 2025 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.

The event, held at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort, featured 24 current and former college football coaches, playing in 12 two-man teams in scramble format using the Stableford scoring.

The event raised $310,000 for charity.

The team of Norvell and Meyer led wire-to-wire, finishing with 45 points in their repeat effort. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi and former coach Rick Neuheisel finished second, with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier finishing third.

Also participating in this year’s event were Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (with partner Gus Malzahn, Florida State’s offensive coordinator) and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key (with partner Chan Gailey, former Georgia Tech head coach).

