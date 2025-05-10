Sports Daily: Don’t sleep on the Dream

It’s Friday, y’all. We’ve done it!

I’m back from my “quad strain” (read: very cough-y virus) and ready to roll.

Just in time, too. Because it’s Dream time, baby.

HOOPIN’ AND HOPIN’

That’s right, folks.

The new-look Atlanta Dream return to action tonight, taking on the Washington Mystics up in D.C. (7:30 p.m. on Ion).

And when I say “new-look” … well, there have been a lot of changes since the end of last season.

Let’s get you up to speed.

New coach: Karl Smesko, longtime women’s coach at Florida Gulf Coast University.

He won a whopping 83% of his games and made the NCAA Tournament 10 times in 23 years. He also brings an innovative (and exciting) offensive approach to Atlanta.

New signings: Three-time All-Star Brionna Jones, super sub Shatori Walker-Kimbrough — and Brittney Griner.

That last one’s an especially big one (and not just because she’s 6-foot-9).

The longtime Phoenix Mercury star, Olympic champion and yes, former Russian captive, is now 34 years old. But she can still ball out.

And she says she’s found her joy again in the ATL: “I don’t know if it is the youth around me or the excitement around the city, but it doesn’t feel like year 12 for me.”

New draft picks: South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao and Ohio State guard/forward Taylor Thierry both made the roster.

Here’s a closer look at that and the team’s depth chart.

Need an extra rooting interest? This post offers a handy-dandy look at where every Dreamster went to college.

New outlook: The Dream limped into last season’s playoffs with a 15-25 record and were quickly dispatched by the New York Liberty.

That said, star guards Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard missed key stretches of games — and the combination of better injury luck, Griner and other additions could equal a legit postseason run in 2025.

More on all that here.

And finally … a new reporter: Say hi to Wilton Jackson, the AJC’s new man on the Dream beat.

He’s been covering women’s basketball (and lots of other stuff) for a minute now, and he wrote most of the things I’ve linked above.

Give him a follow for all the latest — then buckle up.

The Dream’s home opener arrives next Thursday, when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever stop by State Farm Arena.

BOUND FOR BEANTOWN

The Braves took their series finale with the Nationals, 5-2, and hit the road again — this time for Boston.

(Hot take: I’ve been to Fenway and it’s cool but walking through the concourse also feels like someone tried to draw a baseball-themed old-timey carnival from memory.)

Either way … a delicious pitching matchup of Chris Sale vs. Garrett Crochet awaits on FanDuel Sports tonight at 7:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, on the injury/recovery front:

ALSO HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

Braves and Dream ain’t enough for ya, huh? Here are a few other things the locals have to offer.

⚽ Atlanta United returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night looking to finally, hopefully, possibly, maybe get its first win since March.

The Philadelphia Union, which is a good squad, stands in the way. (7:30 p.m. on AppleTV)

🏀 The Hawks are at the NBA draft scouting combine in Chi-town, and the AJC’s Lauren Williams has the low-down on who they might be eyeing for those picks at No. 13 and No. 22.

Looks like a former Georgia Bulldog is on their list.

FORECASTING THE FALCONS’ FUTURE

You knew it was coming: The good ol’ look-at-the-schedule-and-predict-wins-and-losses game.

It’s a classic exercise in futility — the fun kind!

Our pal D. Orlando Ledbetter took an educated stab at the Falcons’ 2025-26 slate (which includes a flattering five prime-time games.)

I won’t ruin it for you here, but suffice to say he’s optimistic.

🔮 My personal prognostication? That looks something like L-W-W-L-L-W-W-L-W-W-L-W-L-W-W-L-W. Yup. 10-7, baby.

Send your best guesses to tyler.estep@ajc.com! And enjoy this projected Falcons depth chart, new additions and all.

TECH YEAH

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key, meanwhile, says the Jackets ain’t skeered to keep scheduling big-time out of conference games, à la this year’s Colorado clash and the looming series with The Orange Folks from Knoxville.

To wit:

You play the game to play in exciting environments, play exciting opponents and competitive games. Gosh, this is why you play college football, it's why you coach college football, it's why you're a college football fan, to see historical, regional matchups versus really good teams. To be the best, you gotta beat the best.

Sting ‘em, coach. He’s probably pretty amped about the forthcoming face-lift at Bobby Dodd Stadium, too.

ALSO INTERESTING

David Hale is an ESPN/ACC Network guy. When I was a college reporter and he was much younger (and thinner), we often made questionable decisions together on the streets of Athens.

Which is a proper segue to this video of Mr. Hale recently spending 24 hours inside a Buc-ee’s (yeah, the beef jerky place) because he lost a bet.

Nice to see fame doesn’t change everyone.

More oddities and unfortunate incidents:

😮 Superagent Drew Rosenhaus did the negotiating on behalf of Jackson Cantwell, that big offensive line recruit that spurned UGA this week. And it remains wild that college football creates headlines like that these days.

😬 Ex-Braves shortstop Rafael Furcal is facing felony charges in Florida, including “throwing a missile into public or private dwelling.” That’s presumably cop-speak for “not, like, a missile-missile, but still not something you want to be accused of.”

🙃 Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams really didn’t want to become Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Which, you know … fair.

🫣 The PGA Championship is underway up in Charlotte and no one’s having fun. But this time it’s because of muddy balls, not because the city’s trying way too hard to be Atlanta.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Until next time.