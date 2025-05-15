Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal faces felony charges in South Florida, police say

Breaking: Lin Wood hit with $11M verdict in battle with former law firm partners
Authorities say former major league shortstop Rafael Furcal is facing felony charges in South Florida
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 30, 2014 file photo, Miami Marlins infielder Rafael Furcal (15) smiles during batting practice before a baseball game against the against the Atlanta Braves in Miami. (AP Photo/File)

19 minutes ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Former major league shortstop Rafael Furcal is facing felony charges in South Florida, authorities said.

The former All-Star turned himself in at the Broward County jail on Wednesday and was released on bond a short time later, according to court records. He's charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into public or private dwelling.

Court records didn't list a defense attorney for Furcal. His former agent, Paul Kinzer, declined to comment on the charges and did not provide a way to reach Furcal directly.

The Sunrise Police Department issued the warrant for Furcal's arrest on Monday, but they didn't immediately release details about what led to the criminal charges.

Furcal, 47, started with the Atlanta Braves in 2000, followed by stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was with the Cardinals in 2011 when they beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series. He finished his professional baseball career with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

Furcal completed the 12th unassisted triple play in MLB history on August 10, 2003, while playing for the Braves against the Cardinals.

