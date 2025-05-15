Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal faces felony charges in South Florida, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Former major league shortstop Rafael Furcal is facing felony charges in South Florida, authorities said.

The former All-Star turned himself in at the Broward County jail on Wednesday and was released on bond a short time later, according to court records. He's charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into public or private dwelling.

Court records didn't list a defense attorney for Furcal. His former agent, Paul Kinzer, declined to comment on the charges and did not provide a way to reach Furcal directly.