Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium renovations

Sixteen new suites will be built and 16 existing suites will be renovated.

On the east sideline, 15 existing suites will be renovated along with the creation of a field club lounge (20,000 square feet) and speakeasy-style club (3,250 square feet).

In the north end zone, 10 existing suites will be updated and three suites on the upper level of the Wardlaw Building will be renovated. Tech will also relocate its press operations, as well as booths for security, radio broadcasts and statistics, to the north end zone.

General seating areas will be upgraded with chair backs throughout (except in student seating areas) and the project will address improved accessibility in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project will also include new videoboards in the south end and northwest corner of the stadium.

Renovations to Bobby Dodd Stadium are expected to be completed between the end of the 2026 season and start of the 2027 season. The estimated construction cost for the project, according to the Board of Regents agenda, is $39,685,513 and equipment is estimated at approximately $18,000,000.

Tech is already constructing the Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center in the northeast corner of Bobby Dodd Stadium at the corner of Techwood Drive and Bobby Dodd Way. That project, expected to be completed in 2026, is a 100,000 square-foot facility which will house offices and meeting spaces and a player’s lounge for the football program, strength-and-conditioning space, a dining hall, nutrition rooms, sports science and data analytics areas, and sports medicine and recovery rooms.