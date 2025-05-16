How to catch Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. this weekend at Gwinnett

Braves fans looking for a chance to see All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. before he makes his way back to the major league lineup are in luck.

Acuña, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, is on a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers. The Braves’ Triple-A affiliate plays its games at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Thursday marked Acuña’s first game back this season, and it looks as if he might play with the Stripers through the weekend, part of a four-game series against the Charlotte Knights, going through Sunday.