How to catch Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. this weekend at Gwinnett

Braves fans looking for a chance to see All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. before he makes his way back to the major league lineup are in luck.
Acuña, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, is on a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers. The Braves’ Triple-A affiliate plays its games at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Thursday marked Acuña’s first game back this season, and it looks as if he might play with the Stripers through the weekend, part of a four-game series against the Charlotte Knights, going through Sunday.
Today’s game is a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, then at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and finishing with a 1:05 p.m. start on Sunday.
As of this morning, tickets were available for each game (on Ticketmaster, with all taxes and fees included):
- For tonight’s game, $17 tickets are available on the lawn beyond the outfield fence. Seats along the first- and third-base lines were less than $30 each, and the most expensive seats were $41. There will be postgame fireworks (weather permitting) at Coolray Field.
- Saturday’s tickets include $13 for the lawn, less than $30 along the baselines and $34 for the most expensive seats. Saturday features a meet-and-greet with former Braves All-Star Marquis Grissom.
- For Sunday’s game, ticket prices range from $11.50 on the lawn, $22 along the baselines and up to $69 behind home plate. The Sunday Funday promotion includes Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).
Acuña had a pair of hits in Thursday’s 7-1 loss to the Knights. He had a single in the first inning and a long double in the fifth inning for the Stripers (18-24).
