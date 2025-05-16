Projecting the Atlanta Dream’s depth chart and roster

“Everybody knows about (Canada’s) speed and pressure she can put on the defense,” Smesko told reporters in a Zoom session on May 9 . “Any time you lose a great player, it’s going to put other people in position to step up and contribute. … We’ve had a number of people in practice get reps at point guard. … I think we’re going to find a way to make it.”

Beyond the team’s main floor general, Atlanta’s projected starters include Howard, Gray, Jones and Griner.

Here is a look at the Dream depth chart, along with a breakdown of each position group.

Depth Chart (with 2024 stats)

Point Guards

Jordin Canada (5-11, 135) : 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists.

(5-11, 135) 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists. Shatori-Walker Kimbrough (5-10, 135): 7.0 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 1.8 APG.

Te-Hina Paopao (5-9, 168): Rookie

Shooting Guards

Rhyne Howard (6-2, 170): 17.3 PPG, 4.4 PPG, 3.1 APG

(6-2, 170): 17.3 PPG, 4.4 PPG, 3.1 APG Maya Caldwell (5-11, 152): 5.2 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 1.1 APG

Small Forwards

Allisha Gray (6-0, 175): 15.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.7 APG

(6-0, 175): 15.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.7 APG Nia Coffey (6-1, 178): 3.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.2 APG

Taylor Thierry (6-1, 160): Rookie

Power Forwards

Brionna Jones (6-3, 215): 9.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG

(6-3, 215): 9.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG Naz Hillmon (6-2, 200): 5.7 APG, 4.8 RPG, 1.3 APG

Center

Brittney Griner (6-9, 210): 17.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 4.3 APG

NOTE: Projected starters in bold

Guards

When Canada is healthy, she will serve as the Dream’s starting floor general. With the Dream’s floor spacing, the 29-year-old will seek to use the spacing as an asset to penetrate opposing team’s interior defense using the pick-and-roll to finish at the rim, kick out to her teammates for 3-pointers or high-percentage shots, as well serve as a defensive spark for timely deflections that could lead to steals and transition points for Atlanta.

As Canada remains on the sideline, Walker-Kimbrough will carry a majority of the point-guard duties. In Atlanta’s preseason win against Washington, the veteran guard finished with six points, three assists, four steals and a rebound. Last season, Walker-Kimbrough notched her best season in Washington and led the league in minutes, points and steals off the bench.

“She’s somebody who is a really good scorer, can knock down shots, finish at the rim, make timely defensive plays and contribute on the boards,” Smesko said of the 29-year-old point guard following the Dream’s win against Washington. “I’m expecting a really outstanding season from her.”

Dream general manager Dan Padover agrees: “There’s a reason she keeps coming up for Sixth Player of the Year consideration,” he said. “(Walker-Kimbrough) is the perfect fit for what we need in Karl’s system.”

At the shooting-guard spot, expect Howard to continue her growth in that role while also playing in a hybrid small-forward position. When the sharpshooting guard comes off the court, Caldwell — who served as a key reserve for Atlanta in providing timely buckets down the stretch of games last season — will step in to contribute in the Dream’s rotation.

Forwards

Gray and Howard could be used interchangeably at the forward position due to their stature and their ability to score on all three levels. However, Gray’s ability to shoot from beyond the arc, along with her deadly mid-range game, her capacity to attack the rim and finish strong around the basket make her more of a versatile option between the two and three positions.

Gray’s reserve is Coffey, who is known to contribute a key bucket or timely rebound when needed. Thierry, who will compete for minutes in the rotation, carries the versatility to create impact on both offense and defense. That could serve Atlanta well down the stretch of games, something that the franchise lacked last season, due to a multitude of injuries at the guard and forward positions.

Jones will take the lead at the four position. She will serve as an additional rebounder next to Griner in the paint and generate points on high-percentage shots around the basket, as well as stretch the floor to create driving lanes for Atlanta’s guards to attack the basket or kick out for efficient shots around the perimeter or open threes. Hillmon made a significant leap last season, going from a reserve to a starter in the absence of former Dream forward — now Las Vegas Aces forward — Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. Although undersized at the power-forward position, Hillmon has a knack for securing rebounds and finishing on shots around the rim, something that will continue to elevate a Dream team that ranked 11th in offensive rating and near the bottom of the WNBA in effective field-goal percentage as well as field-goal percentage on 2-pointers last season.

Center

Griner will be the only true center and the team’s most important player in the 2025 campaign. While the 6-foot-9 star will still deliver on her mid-range game, swat shots in the paint, secure rebounds and set timely screens in pick-and-roll action, expect to see her accelerate in her 3-point shooting when the chances are available. If she continues to perfect her shooting beyond the arc, it opens up the floor for dribble -penetration for playmaking opportunities, as well as forces opposing teams to make a decision on how they will defend the 10-time All-Star.