Who at the scouting combine might the Hawks target in the NBA draft?

The combine has several tests, which include physical measurements (height, wingspan, etc.), athletic drills (vertical jump, agility, etc.), and five-on-five scrimmages.

The event is pretty much mandatory for invited prospects to attend, unless they are physically unable or have another excused absence. Some reasons for excused absences from the combine include: playing for a FIBA club still in-season, family tragedy, the birth of a child, or an injury, as determined by the medical director of the combine. Absent players will have to complete combine workouts at a later date.

With the NBA combine continuing, here are some prospects that the Hawks could be looking at.

Kon Knueppel

Position: PG-SG | School: Duke | Height (without shoes): 6-foot-5 | Standing reach: 8-5½ | Weight: 219 pounds | Wingspan: 6-6¼

Knueppel confirmed to reporters at the combine in Chicago that he spoke to representatives from the Hawks and several other teams. The Duke product is expected to go higher in the lottery but should he fall, the Hawks would get an elite shooter.

The 19-year-old would provide the Hawks with much-needed spacing, as well as a scorer who can make shots at all three levels.

While his offensive tools will convert at the NBA level, scouts have wondered about his lack of speed on defense. The Hawks would have to ensure he is in the right lineups that have some of their best help defenders.

Derik Queen

Position: C| School: Maryland | Height (without shoes): 6-9¼ | Standing reach: 9-1½ | Weight: 247.8 | Wingspan: 7-0½

Like Knueppel, Queen also confirmed to reporters in Chicago that the Hawks were among the teams he’s spoken with. Queen is projected to go in the top 10. But anything can happen in the draft.

If Queen falls to the Hawks at No. 13, he could provide them a solid backup to starting center Onyeka Okongwu. The 20-year-old can create not only for himself, but also for his teammates, and the Hawks can use more players who can go out and generate offense.

Queen will have to work on his defensive skills, though he knows how to handle players that have a size advantage on him. The Hawks will also have to work with him on his consistency because scouts have mentioned he has nights where he dominates the paint, then others where he has a limited presence.

Rasheer Fleming

Position: SF-PF | School: Saint Joseph | Height (without shoes): 6-8¼ | Standing reach: 9-1 | Weight: 232.4 | Wingspan: 7-5¼

An athletic wing that could add depth at the four for the Hawks. Fleming has a high motor and always is active on the glass, as a shot blocker or in transition. Scouts like his instincts as a weakside helper and closeout defender, as well as his comfort switching onto wings or contesting jumpers.

Fleming, though, has trouble creating his own looks and often relies on guards to create for him. He’ll also need to hone his defensive instincts so that he is a consistent presence and does not take possessions off.

Asa Newell

Position: SF-PF | School: Georgia | Height (without shoes): 6-9 | Standing reach: 8-11½ | Weight: 223.8 | Wingspan: 6-11½

Like Fleming, Newell has a high motor coupled with his quick feet and jumping ability in the post. He also has solid shot mechanics that convince scouts that he develop into a stretch four. A left-hander, Newell has good touch and has the skills to knock shots down from midrange, as well as turnaround jumpers and runners.

Scouts believe Newell will need to add more strength to his frame when he gets to the league. That lack of strength makes him a target of opponents who will look to post him up down low.

Collin Murray-Boyles

Position: SF-PF | School: South Carolina | Height (without shoes): 6-6½ | Standing reach: 8-10 | Weight: 239.2 | Wingspan: 7-0¾

A strong wing that knows how to use his strength to his advantage. He has solid footwork that allows him to get past slower defenders and use his solid touch at the rim or in the mid-post. He’s also a physical defender who doesn’t shrink from contact, and he uses his active hands to be as disruptive as possible in one-on-one situations.

Murray-Boyles will have to work further on his shot mechanics but scouts don’t project him to be a stretch four or five.

Nique Clifford

Position: PG-SG| School: Colorado State | Height (without shoes): 6-5¼ | Standing reach: 8-6½ | Weight: 202 | Wingspan: 6-8

Scouts believe Cifford already has the strength and physical maturity to handle NBA play. He has the ability to create for himself with confident pullup jumpers and decisive one-on-one moves. Plus, he has some defensive versatility and has the ability to guard players 1-3, all without fouling.

He’s much more comfortable shooting off the dribble than as a spot-up shooter. The Hawks also would need to develop his ability to finish through traffic with a little more poise.

Thomas Sorber

Position: C | School: Georgetown | Height (without shoes): 6-9¼ | Standing reach: 9-1 Weight: 262.8 | Wingspan: 7-6

Draft experts project Sorber could fall anywhere from 10th to 28th. The Georgetown product could give the Hawks a solid rim protector off the bench behind Okongwu. He has solid instincts and knows how to communicate well defensively and could give the Hawks a solid option in different types of coverages.

Offensively, he has a good touch around the rim, especially in the pick-and-roll.

But his recovery from foot surgery in February may limit his pre-draft activity and what teams may be able to see.

Jase Richardson

Position: PG-SG | School: Michigan St. | Height (without shoes): 6-0.5 | Standing reach: 8-2.5 | Weight: 178.4 | Wingspan: 6-6

Richardson has a quick first step, which allows him to beat defenders in his attack of the paint. He has the tools to become a three-way scorer because of his ability to drive then quickly shift gears for a pullup jumper.

The 19-year-old is developing still his ability to play through contact in a way that allows him to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line.

Danny Wolf

Position: SF-PF | School: Michigan | Height (without shoes): 6-10½| Standing reach: 9-1 | Weight: 251.8 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Wolf can move fast for a player of his size. Coupled with his court vision and passing ability, the Hawks would get a solid player who they can play in the post. He has a solid touch around the rim and has the footwork to get around defenders in the paint.

The 21-year-old will have to work on his body to handle the NBA’s speedy wings and bigger guys in the paint.

Cedric Coward

Position: PG-SG | School: Washington St. | Height (without shoes): 6-5¼ | Standing reach: 8-10 | Weight: 213 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Coward could fall anywhere to late in the first round to the top of the second. He would give the Hawks a patient wing who is a high-level shooter. The 21-year-old has shown comfort making baskets off the catch, off movement, and pulling up from midrange.

He’s a mostly rhythm scorer, and scouts have considered him more of a connector than a creator. But they believe that with time, his ballhandling can develop in a way that teams can come to rely on.