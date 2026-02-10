Sports Former 4-star UGA lineman among 34 transfers who join Georgia State Kelton Smith last played at UGA in 2023 and is working to return from multiple injuries. GSU head coach Dell McGee speaks to the press following Georgia State University’s first practice day at Center Parc Stadium on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 54 minutes ago

An intriguing transfer from the University of Georgia could turn out to be an impactful acquisition for Georgia State, which officially announced its 2026 football signing class on Monday. Georgia State’s focus for the transfer portal this spring was the secondary and offensive line, among them guard Kelton Smith, who last played at the University of Georgia in 2023.

Smith is working to return from multiple injuries that forced him to medically retire from football a month before the start of the 2024 season. Smith (6-4, 332 pounds) is a former four-star player from Carver High School in Columbus, where GSU coach Dell McGee was formerly a head coach. Smith was once ranked as high as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the country. The Panthers, trying to bounce back from last year’s 1-11 season, announced the signing of 34 players from the portal — 16 on offense, 17 on defense and one specialist. There are seven offensive linemen and nine defensive backs who will report for spring practice. The plum offensive signee may be running back Keith Adams Jr., son of Keith Adams, an All-America linebacker at Clemson, and grandson of Julius Adams, who played 16 seasons with the New England Patriots. The younger Adams played 174 snaps over 32 career games at Clemson. He carried 58 times in his career for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams is one of 10 transfers from Power Four schools. He joins offensive lineman Jordan Brown (Arizona), Deylin Hasert (Iowa State), Marcus Mascoll (Florida), Connor Jones (Michigan), Gage Stranaland (Oklahoma State) and Kelton Smith (Georgia), linebacker Jaydon Hood (Michigan), defensive lineman Kelze Howard (Oregon State), and wide receiver Isaiah Stone (LSU).

Among the most experienced players in that group is Hood, who played in 26 games and earned four letters at Michigan. Hood, the grandson of Alabama great E.J. Junior, had 26 career tackles. Jones, the other Wolverine, played nine games in 2025 but only one on the offensive line. The only quarterback signed through the portal is Ayden Pereira, a transfer from Merrimack. He threw for 1,813 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 853 yards and seven touchdowns. Other key defensive acquisitions include safety Tre Mittman of North Carolina A&T, who had 75 tackles last season; inside linebacker Ryan Green, who had 82 tackles at Wingate; defensive tackle Mandjou Berte, who had 49 tackles, 12 ½ tackles for loss at Wingate; and outside linebacker Xavier Esquillen, who had 11 ½ sacks at Savannah State. The Panthers also finalized their list of 16 high school signees, led by offensive lineman Maxwell Robinson of Derby, Kansas. The four-star recruit chose Georgia State over Penn State and Vanderbilt. GSU also signed Lithonia running back Xavier Butler, who rushed for 1,016 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for the Bulldogs, and wide receiver Zach Stair of Riverwood, who finished his career with 111 receptions for 2,098 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Portal signees Connor Jones, OL, 6-5, 308, Michigan Gage Stranaland, OL, 6-3, 315, Oklahoma State Marcus Mascoll, OL, 6-5, 310, Florida Lanear McCrary, RB, 5-10, 197, Shorter

Isaiah Stone, WR, 5-10, 169, LSU Andre Jocelyn, DB, 5-11, 180, Benedict Darius Johnson, DB, 6-0, 180, Gardner Webb Deuce Lee, DB, 5-11, 195, Monmouth Tre Mittman, S, 5-11, 185, North Carolina A&T

Jordan Brown, OL, 6-4, 335, Arizona Matt Baron, TE, 6-5, 225, Fordham Owen Dupree, WR, 6-5, 195, West Georgia Cade Dutton, DB, 6-2, 175, American River College Savion Hart, RB, 5-10, 200, Georgetown

Deylin Hasert, OL, 6-4, 320, Iowa State Jaydon Hood, LB, 6-1, 225, Michigan Rodshaun Dorsey, WR, 6-5, 210, Erskine Christian Teeter, P, 6-7, 218, North Carolina A&T Kelton Smith, OL, 6-4, 332, Georgia

Donovan Faria, S, 6-0, 191, Gannon Ayden Pereira, QB, 6-0, 200, Merrimack Kelze Howard, DL, 6-3, 278, Oregon State Keith Adams Jr., RB, 5-10, 230, Clemson Chase Allen-Jackman, WR, 6-3, 183, Washburn

Toby Bolton, DB, 6-4, 175, Tennessee Tech A.J. Vaughns, DST, 6-5, 310, Dodge County CC Eric Butler Jr., ILB, 6-1, 238, Coffeyville CC Braylon Alexander, DB, 5-9, 163, Washburn Ryan Green, ILB, 5-10, 235, Wingate

Tyrese Cathey, DT, 6-2, 278, NE Mississippi CC Jacorey Walker, DB, 5-9, 171, Georgia Military Peter Diaz, OL, 6-2, 298, Shippensburg Xavier Esquillen, OLB, 6-1, 256, Savannah State Mandjou Berte, DT, 6-1, 304, Wingate

High school signees Maxwell Robinson, OL, 6-5, 275, Derby, Kan. Malique Harrell, DB, 5-11, 163, St. Petersburg, Fla. Kadorian Benjamin, OL, 6-4, 325, Swainsboro Kenneth Morgan III, TE, 6-6, 232, Bradenton, Fla.

Xavier Butler, RB, 5-9, 170, Lithonia Jimyll Lundy, DT, 5-11, 285, Valdosta Aaron Moore, DE, 6-3, 253, Mobile, Ala. Balint Vorosmarty, PK, 5-6, 190, Roswell Freddie Wilson, DT, 6-2, 255, Port Orange, Fla.

Zach Stair, WR, 6-1, 194, Atlanta (Riverwood) Monterrius Echols, DB, 5-10, 164, Phenix City, Ala. Josiah Pope, ILB, 6-1, 212, Hiram Ry’sheed Fuller, DB, 5-9, 159, Moultrie Timothy Daily, DE, 6-1, 265, Dallas (Paulding County)