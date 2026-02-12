Atlanta Braves National League East offseason recap: Are Braves favorites again? The National League's Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (center) stands between Pete Alonso of the New York Mets (left) and Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies (right) during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves will hope to reclaim the National League East in 2026 after the Phillies have taken the division over the past two years. The Braves’ roster is well-rounded, even as it’s been hit with injuries, but how does it compare with the rest of the division? Here’s a recap of the National League East’s offseason (FanGraphs’ win projection in parenthesis):

Braves (91.5) The Braves addressed nearly all their primary needs. They re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias and signed All-Star reliever Robert Suarez, giving them a duo most teams will envy. They re-signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year deal, though Kim will miss the start of the season because of injury. New utility man Mauricio Dubon will handle shortstop in the meantime. The Braves also added outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, bolstering their depth and lineup optionality. RELATED PHOTOS: Braves settle into day 2 of spring training Certainly, injuries have derailed the past two Braves seasons. The team already is dealing with several more absences, and it could use another starting pitcher. But the roster is playoff caliber. It just needs to stay relatively healthy and the best players must perform to their standards. Philadelphia Phillies (87.1) The two-time reigning division champs retained Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies just missed out on infielder Bo Bichette, who ultimately joined the Mets. Philadelphia signed slugger Adolis Garcia to a one-year deal and will hope for a bounceback season. Brad Keller was a nice addition to the bullpen. But the Phillies aren’t notably improved from their past iterations. They are another year older and expensive. The window to win a title with this Bryce Harper-led group is getting closer to slamming shut. Ace pitcher Zack Wheeler, recovering from thoracic outlet decompression surgery, won’t be ready for opening day but isn’t expected to miss significant time. Will he be the same pitcher? Youngsters such as infielder Aidan Miller, pitcher Andrew Painter and outfielder Justin Crawford loom large as it pertains to extending this contention timeline.

All that said, this is an extremely talented and experienced club. It will be a popular pick for another division title. But there’s immense pressure on this franchise to capture that elusive championship.