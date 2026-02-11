AJC Varsity Mill Creek’s Mills brothers out to cap careers with state championships Antonio looks to become a 4-time GHSA wrestling champion, while Teequavious seeks No. 3. Antonio Mills celebrates his national championship. Mills, a senior at Mill Creek, is going for his fourth GHSA title. (Byron Hendrix)

By Stan Awtrey 5 minutes ago link copied

The Mills brothers could set a new standard for wrestling success this weekend. The two seniors from Mill Creek High School are favored to win their respective weight classifications at the state championships Saturday. If that happens, Antonio will become a four-time champion and Teequavious will become a three-time champion.

That’s seven state championships to display on the mantel at the family’s home. RELATED Lumpkin County wrestler in line to make history at state championships “That’s pretty cool because it’s not very often that you get two brothers who have had so much success,” Mill Creek coach Nathan White said. “You see a lot of kids come into high school and get good early and you wonder if they’ve kind of peaked a little bit. But both of them have continued to get better.” The brothers, who grew up in Florida, come from a wrestling family. Their father was a state champion who wrestled at Cumberland University. Their older brother was a wrestler. There was never any doubt that Antonio and Teequavious would join the family business. “I was 4 when I got started. My older brother used to wrestle, and my dad used to wrestle, so I was just born into it,” Antonio Mills said. “He threw me out there when I was 4, and I’ve just been loving it ever since.”

While the brothers are both seniors, they are not twins. Antonio was held back a year for his physical development to catch up. Antonio competes in the 132-pound division and Teequavious competes at 120 pounds.

Antonio is undefeated at 42-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country at 126 pounds, even though he competes at 132 pounds in high school. He won the 2025 NHSCA Junior Nationals and the Fargo Junior freestyle national championships. He originally committed to Missouri, but flipped and signed with Ohio State. Teequavious Mills (left) a senior at Mill Creek, is going for his third state high school championship. (Byron Hendrix) Teequavious is nationally ranked at 106 pounds, even though he wrestles at 120 in high school. He originally committed to Missouri, but backed off after his brother changed his mind and currently is undecided. Their young brother Ariah, a ninth grader, competes at Buford. He won the 2025 under-17 world championship and will be favored in the 113-pound division at the state high school meet. RELATED Camden County wins 11th consecutive GHSA team duals wrestling championship; 3 other teams repeat “It’s just the work they put in,” White said. “It’s a lot more than everybody else. They’re at home with all their brothers and their dad and they’re training constantly. When you put in that many years of high-level training, you can see it as soon as they step on the mat. They have reached a level that not many people are willing to go to from a training standpoint, and it’s resulted in the accomplishments that not many people reach.”