Atlanta Braves

How Ronald Acuña Jr. ended up on the field during Super Bowl halftime show

Braves’ star outfielder scene during Bad Bunny’s performance.
Bad Bunny performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
By
33 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Ronald Acuña Jr. wasn’t expecting things to play out the way they did, but during halftime of the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Braves star outfielder found himself on the field during Bad Bunny’s musical performance.

“They said go down there and have fun, and I loved it,” Acuña said Thursday at CoolToday Park during Braves spring training.

Acuña had been invited to what he called “the Bad Bunny House” ahead of the Super Bowl, played Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It wasn’t until the day of the game that the Braves’ right fielder was told to actually be on the field during Bad Bunny’s performance.

At a Bad Bunny Bowl in metro Atlanta, joy became a unifying sound

Acuña’s appearance on the field in a crowd of other extras and dancers became a bit of a viral moment. The 28-year-old stood in the background wearing a black tank top and a gold chain.

A five-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP, Acuña was asked which Bad Bunny song was his favorite and replied, “every one.”

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

