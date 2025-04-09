Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. New England

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s (2-2-3) match versus New England (1-4-1), scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United is 2-1-2 at home. New England is 0-2-1 on the road.
Goals
Atlanta United has 11 goals (two were own goals), led by Emmanuel Latte Lath’s five. Orlando and San Jose lead MLS with 15 each.
New England has three goals, two scored by Carles Gil. New England ranks last in the league.
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s offense can’t find consistency. Either crosses are hit to the wrong post or players make the wrong runs. Shots aren’t on goal, or are mishit. It put only two shots on goal in last week’s 1-1 draw with Dallas. The less said about New England’s offense the better.
Expected goals
Atlanta United has 12.09 expected goals. San Jose leads MLS (16.45).
New England has 3.97 expected goals this season. It ranks last.
What does it mean? Atlanta United should have three more goals than it has scored. Remember, two were own goals. It may be galling that San Jose leads because it just got a hat trick from former Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez. As for the Revolution, it is impossible to explain why its offense is putrid. It acquired former Miami striker Leo Campana in the offseason. Gil is a former MLS MVP.
Goals allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 12 goals. Austin ranks first (3).
New England has allowed seven goals. D.C. United ranks last (17).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them three points against Dallas. If Atlanta United can reduce its errors, it should defeat the Revs.
Expected goals allowed
Atlanta United has 9.5 expected goals allowed. Austin leads (4.9).
New England has 7.3 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last (14.7).
What does it mean? That Atlanta United should have given up eight goals, and an opponent hasn’t yet done much tactically to make those goals happen, shows how impactful Atlanta United’s mistakes have been.
Key passes
Atlanta United has 77 key passes, sixth most in the league. San Jose leads (89).
New England has 44 key passes. Toronto is last (40).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s ratio of key passes to goals continue to decrease, dropping from 7:1 to close to 9:1. Of course, New England’s is 22:1, which is mind-bogglingly inefficient.
Shots
Atlanta United has 92 shots. San Jose leads (122).
New England has 60 shots. Toronto is last (56).
What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every 10 shots, down from last week’s one of every nine.
Shots on goal
Atlanta United has 35 shots on goal. San Jose leads (49).
New England has 14 shots on goal. It and Houston are last (14).
What does it mean? Close to one-third of Atlanta United’s shots are on goal. Close to one-fifth of New England’s shots are on goal. It’s hard to score if you don’t put a greater ratio of shots on goal.
Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 73 shots, 33 on goal. Vancouver leads in shots allowed (51) and San Jose leads in shots on goal allowed (45).
New England has allowed 82 shots, 26 on goal. Colorado has allowed the most shots (113), and Montreal leads in shots on goal allowed (36).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense ranks second worst in percentage of shots on target (45.2), which is another example of the individual mistakes leading to high-percentage chances. New England’s is 31.7%.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.
HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.
Updates from Augusta National: After 88 years, a first — twins competing in the same Masters
Masters live updates on Wednesday from Augusta National, where the Par 3 Contest begins at noon.
Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive
Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.