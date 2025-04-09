Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. New England

New England has three goals, two scored by Carles Gil. New England ranks last in the league.

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s offense can’t find consistency. Either crosses are hit to the wrong post or players make the wrong runs. Shots aren’t on goal, or are mishit. It put only two shots on goal in last week’s 1-1 draw with Dallas. The less said about New England’s offense the better.

Expected goals

Atlanta United has 12.09 expected goals. San Jose leads MLS (16.45).

New England has 3.97 expected goals this season. It ranks last.

What does it mean? Atlanta United should have three more goals than it has scored. Remember, two were own goals. It may be galling that San Jose leads because it just got a hat trick from former Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez. As for the Revolution, it is impossible to explain why its offense is putrid. It acquired former Miami striker Leo Campana in the offseason. Gil is a former MLS MVP.

Goals allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 12 goals. Austin ranks first (3).

New England has allowed seven goals. D.C. United ranks last (17).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them three points against Dallas. If Atlanta United can reduce its errors, it should defeat the Revs.

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United has 9.5 expected goals allowed. Austin leads (4.9).

New England has 7.3 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last (14.7).

What does it mean? That Atlanta United should have given up eight goals, and an opponent hasn’t yet done much tactically to make those goals happen, shows how impactful Atlanta United’s mistakes have been.

Key passes

Atlanta United has 77 key passes, sixth most in the league. San Jose leads (89).

New England has 44 key passes. Toronto is last (40).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s ratio of key passes to goals continue to decrease, dropping from 7:1 to close to 9:1. Of course, New England’s is 22:1, which is mind-bogglingly inefficient.

Shots

Atlanta United has 92 shots. San Jose leads (122).

New England has 60 shots. Toronto is last (56).

What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every 10 shots, down from last week’s one of every nine.

Shots on goal

Atlanta United has 35 shots on goal. San Jose leads (49).

New England has 14 shots on goal. It and Houston are last (14).

What does it mean? Close to one-third of Atlanta United’s shots are on goal. Close to one-fifth of New England’s shots are on goal. It’s hard to score if you don’t put a greater ratio of shots on goal.

Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 73 shots, 33 on goal. Vancouver leads in shots allowed (51) and San Jose leads in shots on goal allowed (45).

New England has allowed 82 shots, 26 on goal. Colorado has allowed the most shots (113), and Montreal leads in shots on goal allowed (36).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense ranks second worst in percentage of shots on target (45.2), which is another example of the individual mistakes leading to high-percentage chances. New England’s is 31.7%.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple