Info to know: Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

Atlanta United (7-4-7) will host NYCFC (4-4-7) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

NYCFC manager: Nick Cushing

NYCFC on road: 0-5-4

Atlanta United at home: 6-1-2

NYCFC goals for/against: 18/23

NYCFC expected goals for/against: 20.2/21.5

NYCFC past five matches: L-L-L-D-D

Atlanta United goals for/against: 35/29

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 26.5/22.8

Atlanta United past five matches: D-D-D-D-W

NYCFC key players

Gabriel Pereira: Four goals, three assists

Santiago Rodriguez: Four goals, one assist

Talles Magno: Three goals, one assist

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Seven goals, nine assists

Andrew Gutman: Three goals, five assists

Talking points

Who will play? Because of the responsibilities and time commitment required to play for a national team, Atlanta United will be missing many players for Wednesday’s match. That group includes centerback Miles Robinson, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Luis Abram and Derrick Etienne. It may include Thiago Almada. There could be as many as 20 goals and 15 assists missing.

Time for the kids. With so many players, it could be a chance for Pineda to start all of the Homegrown signees and see what they can do. That would include Machop Chol, Tyler Wolff, Ajani Fortune, Noah Cobb and Caleb Wiley.

With a win. Atlanta United could move as high as fourth in the Eastern Conference, depending upon other results. Three of the next four games are on the road, so earning three points Wednesday is a must.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Erik Lopez (ankle) and Thiago Almada (international duty).

Out: Santiago Sosa (ankle), Miles Robinson (international duty), Derrick Etienne (international duty), Luis Abram (international duty) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (suspension).

NYCFC

Out: James Sands (international duty), Maxime Chanot (international duty), Thiago Martins (lower body)

Officiating crew

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistants: Ian McKay, Walt Heatherly

Fourth official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Noah Cobb

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Amar Sejdic

Right wing Brooks Lennon

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Miguel Berry

