Fox unveils World Cup broadcast schedule

Shaq Moore of the United States (left) challenges Iran's Abolfazl Jalali during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Iran and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar. (Manu Fernandez/AP 2022)

The network released its schedule Thursday. Fox will broadcast 70 matches. FS1 will broadcast the remaining 34 tournament matches. Every match can also be watched on-demand on Fox One and the Fox Sports app. Every match will be broadcast in 4K on Fox One.

Fox will broadcast 70 matches, including 340 hours of programming, of the World Cup this summer. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches.

Fox will broadcast 40 group-stage matches, including the U.S. matches June 12 against Paraguay, June 19 against Australia and June 25 against an opponent to be determined by a playoff.

It also will broadcast 14 Round of 32 matches, and every match from the subsequent rounds through the championship July 19.

The remaining matches will be on FS1.

Tubi, a Fox-owned streaming platform, will simulcast the tournament’s opening ceremonies, Mexico’s match against South Africa on June 11, and the U.S. match against Paraguay. Tubi also will have a World Cup hub featuring programming about the tournament.