Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

Atlanta United (3-4-3) will host D.C. United (3-3-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised by AppleTV. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly known as Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
D.C. United manager: Troy Lesesne
D.C. United away record: 0-1-4
Atlanta United home record: 3-2-1
D.C. United goals for/against: 16/17
D.C. United expected goals for/against: 19.6/15.8
Atlanta United goals for/against: 14/11
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 16.1/13.1
Atlanta United all-time vs D.C. United: 9-6-1, 6-2-0 home
D.C. United key players
Christian Benteke: Eight goals, two assists
Mateusz Klich: One goal, five assists
Jared Stroud: One goal, five assists
Atlanta United key players
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals, one assist
Saba Lobjanidze: Two goals, three assists
Brooks Lennon: Four assists
Injury reports (as of May 9)
Atlanta United
Out: Jamal Thiare (hamstring), Derrick Williams (calf) and Stian Gregersen (concussion).
D.C. United
None reported
What was said
“I think there are many stats, numbers that are encouraging to the process. But when you go to the sixth game, passing five games without winning, the confidence level, the belief of the team, that’s the tricky part, right? We believe that we’re doing some very good things. But the final result is not coming. So it’s just being patient.” – Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda
“I think, especially for someone of my size, I think I have to give him just kind of like an arm length of distance. Because he wants to put his back on you and try to roll you. So I think it’s just not allowing him to do that. And then trying to force him into a situation where he’s having to head the ball away versus using his chest. And then hopefully we can we can get second balls.” – Atlanta United’s Noah Cobb on defending Benteke
Officiating crew
Referee: Joe Dickerson
Assistant referee: Nick Uranga
Assistant referee: Gianni Facchini
Fourth official: Sergii Boiko
VAR: Alejandro Mariscal
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Noah Cobb
Centerback Luis Abram
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Winger Saba Lobjanidze
Winger Xande Silva
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox
June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
