Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

D.C. United away record: 0-1-4

Atlanta United home record: 3-2-1

D.C. United goals for/against: 16/17

D.C. United expected goals for/against: 19.6/15.8

Atlanta United goals for/against: 14/11

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 16.1/13.1

Atlanta United all-time vs D.C. United: 9-6-1, 6-2-0 home

D.C. United key players

Christian Benteke: Eight goals, two assists

Mateusz Klich: One goal, five assists

Jared Stroud: One goal, five assists

Atlanta United key players

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals, one assist

Saba Lobjanidze: Two goals, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four assists

Injury reports (as of May 9)

Atlanta United

Out: Jamal Thiare (hamstring), Derrick Williams (calf) and Stian Gregersen (concussion).

D.C. United

None reported

What was said

“I think there are many stats, numbers that are encouraging to the process. But when you go to the sixth game, passing five games without winning, the confidence level, the belief of the team, that’s the tricky part, right? We believe that we’re doing some very good things. But the final result is not coming. So it’s just being patient.” – Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda

“I think, especially for someone of my size, I think I have to give him just kind of like an arm length of distance. Because he wants to put his back on you and try to roll you. So I think it’s just not allowing him to do that. And then trying to force him into a situation where he’s having to head the ball away versus using his chest. And then hopefully we can we can get second balls.” – Atlanta United’s Noah Cobb on defending Benteke

Officiating crew

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant referee: Nick Uranga

Assistant referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Noah Cobb

Centerback Luis Abram

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Winger Xande Silva

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.