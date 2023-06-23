Info to know: Atlanta United at New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United (7-4-8) will play at the New York Red Bulls (4-6-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Red Bull Arena. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

Red Bulls manager: Troy Lesesne

Red Bulls at home: 3-2-4

Atlanta United on road: 1-3-5

Red Bulls goals for/against: 13/18

Red Bulls expected goals for/against: 24.2/17.4

Red Bulls past five matches: W-L-W-L-D

Atlanta United goals for/against: 37/31

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 26.5/22.8

Atlanta United past five matches: D-D-D-W-D

Red Bulls key players

Andres Reyes: Two goals

Cory Burke: Two goals

Omir Fernandez: Two goals

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Seven goals, nine assists

Andrew Gutman: Three goals, five assists

Tyler Wolff: Four goals

Talking points

Will the kids keep playing? Manager Gonzalo Pineda played a club-record six Homegrown signees, plus Atlanta United 2 player Nick Firmino, on Wednesday. Ajani Fortune, who started in central midfield, is on international duty with Trinidad for Tobago for the Gold Cup. Luke Brennan didn’t train with the team Friday because teams typically don’t travel with more than 20 players. But the remaining Homegrowns, and Firmino, are available.

Can team finally win in Harrison? Atlanta United is 0-3-2 at the Red Bulls in regular-season matches. It has defeated New York once in 13 regular-season matches.

Who will start at centerback. Noah Cobb, one of the Homegrowns, started beside JuanJo Purata on Wednesday. Luis Abram has returned from international duty with Peru. It will be interesting to see if Pineda goes with the more experienced duo or if he keeps Wednesday’s pairing together to maintain continuity.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Erik Lopez (ankle).

Out: Santiago Sosa (ankle), Miles Robinson (international duty), Derrick Etienne (international duty) and Ajani Fortune (international duty).

Red Bulls

Questionable: Dante Vanzeir (hamstring) and Dylan Nealis (groin).

Out: Serge Ngoma (hamstring), Lewis Morgan (hip), Steven Sserwadda (knee), Cory Burke (international duty) and John Tolkin (international duty).

Officiating crew

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Gianni Facchini, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

Fourth official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Jair Marrufo

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Tyler Wolff

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA