Atlanta United’s Alonso plays well in first match in 14 months

Atlanta United midfielder Ozzie Alonso played his first minutes on Sunday since suffering a torn ACL in April 2022.

Alonso, 37 years old, came on as a second-half sub for Atlanta United 2 in a 5-0 win against Miami at Kennesaw State. He played 27 minutes and performed well, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda. Alonso had one line-splitting pass that resulted in a goal.

“I think once he was on the field, the team kind of get some momentum for the second, third, fourth, fifth goals,” Pineda said.

Pineda said Alonso will not be available for Wednesday’s MLS match at LAFC because of concerns how travel may be affect his knee. But Pineda said Alonso should be available for selection for Saturday’s home match against D.C. United.

Alonso, who signed as a free agent before the 2022 season, suffered his knee injury on April 2, 2022 in a match against D.C. United.

While Alonso won’t be available against LAFC, Pineda said that fullback Caleb Wiley could be used as a second-half sub. Wiley has three goals and two assists in 12 appearances, including 11 starts, for the club this season. He has missed the past four matches because he was competing for the U.S. in the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina. The U.S. was eliminated by Uruguay in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Wiley is scheduled to join the team in Los Angeles. Atlanta United was scheduled to fly to California Monday afternoon.

Pineda said the training staff for the U.S. was “great” sharing performance data about Wiley with the team.

“We have to assess him, check with him, talk to him, check his legs and how he’s feeling,” Pineda said. “And once we collect all that data, we will make a decision.”

Pineda said that midfielder Amar Sejdic will be available for selection against LAFC. He has missed the past four matches because of a calf injury.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA