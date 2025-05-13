What Deila knows is that the talking needs to be accompanied by introspection and then results.

Time may be running out. Though the season is only a little more than one-third of the way through its 34 matches, Atlanta United already is seven points behind the playoff teams, with 12 of its remaining 22 matches on the road.

“Everybody’s agreed that we need to be better and that we need to do something,” he said. “But it’s, again, what are we going to do and what I’m going to do for the team to get better?”

Deila, who has been forced to talk much more about philosophy than tactics this season, said he thinks positive change starts with everyone humbling themselves to recognize all of the things that need improvement. No one can think they don’t need to play better.

Explore Ronny Deila says starting 11 will change with Atlanta United struggling

Once weaknesses are recognized, the next step is to consistently do the small things and to be organized so that teammates know where each other are, which will create better relationships.

“I think he’s (Deila) right,” midfielder Tristan Muyumba said. “Everyone knows the talent, the quality we have on the team, but at the end of the day, if we not doing the job properly, you‘re not doing the hard work, you‘re not competing in every drills — the talent doesn’t matter.”

Deila stressed everyone has to participate. If players go into their shells and can’t be honest with themselves and their teammates, then they aren’t developing relationships and they can’t be a family.

“We should look at the way we play, and that’s natural, of course, then we have to come together and see positives on the situation and then attack the situation,” he said.

One of the issues that must be addressed is the lack of scoring.

Despite spending more than $30 million in the offseason on the transfer fees to acquire Latte Lath and Almiron and almost $20 million in transfer fees spent in past seasons to acquire Alexey Miranchuk and Saba Lobjanidze, the team has scored only nine goals from open play this season.

Among its 13 goals scored, three were from own goals, including the only one scored Saturday. It also has one penalty kick goal.

Latte Lath, Almiron, Miranchuk and Lobjanidze have combined for nine goals. In comparison, four players on other teams have eight goals, tied for the league lead.

Deila has tried different combinations with the quartet. He seems to have settled on playing Almiron as the attacking midfielder, with Miranchuk dropping into a deeper role, Lobjanidze on the right and Latte Lath staying up top as a lone striker.

For whatever reason, the group has had difficulty finding chemistry. They have combined to put only 38 shots on goal and create 57 scoring chances in a combined 46 appearances.

“If we want to be a top team, we need (the) guys up front … also to perform and get the best out of each other,” Deila said.

