Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier on 1,000-yard season: ‘It’s a good starting point for me’

DRAKE LONDON, wide receiver

On being able to find his groove: “I think it’s as simple as that. Just playing football and playing it to your highest level possible, not playing down to the opponents, not trying to overdo stuff, just playing how they drafted me to play.”

On what it means to break the record for most receptions by a Falcons rookie in a season: “Honestly, it doesn’t really mean too much. I could have 30 catches and 200 yards in the season, if we’re in the playoffs I would be happier than I am right now. I think we just have to stack wins on top of all that and I think I would be happy.”

On finishing his rookie season strong with 31 catches over the final five games: “I think it was big. We’re building right now. Building blocks for us as players to step up well, and I think we’re on the right track for that.”

GRADY JARRETT, defensive tackle

On the future of the Falcons and having more capital to acquire players in the offseason through the draft and free agency: “I am just so focused on right now. Super, super proud of the guys that I went to war with. Week in and week out, each and every one of them deserves to be somewhere on the roster. We work so hard as a group put together; everybody sacrifices to do the best we can do. The future takes care of itself, but I am just living in the present right now. I am super happy to be able to go on the field with the guys that have been in the room all year and just go to battle with them. That makes brothers for life. I’m super excited about this group.”

On the progress the defense has made now compared with the beginning of the season: “We were definitely trending in the right way to close the season, and that’s encouraging. This season was a little tough in the beginning. We had guys that didn’t have a lot of experience, but a lot of people got better. That is what’s exciting, so I am excited for how we were trending. However it works out, like I said before, just take it in right now, just win to close the season. Super proud of everybody in this locker room.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 results

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17