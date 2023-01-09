Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier on 1,000-yard season: ‘It’s a good starting point for me’

Here’s what the Falcons had to say after the 30-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday:
TYLER ALLGEIER, running back
On whether there is something magical about rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his rookie season: “I think it’s for sure an achievement. I think it’s a good starting point, starting point for me. I think for the offense as well, having a 1,000-yard rusher, it’s just a really good starting point for me and all the guys.”
On whether the game ball next to his locker was for breaking the rookie rushing record and what it took to achieve that milestone: “A little hard work, but that is not only for me, it’s for the whole offense, for real. I think from the O-line, to the tight ends, to the receivers as well, I can’t do what I do without them blocking their tails off for me, opening lots of holes up for me.”
On what it was like to go from being listed as inactive in Week 1 against the Saints to accomplishing this milestone: “I think it’s just a lot of learning, taking it game by game, play by play, and just getting better and progressing. I think that’s a big one.”
DRAKE LONDON, wide receiver
On being able to find his groove: “I think it’s as simple as that. Just playing football and playing it to your highest level possible, not playing down to the opponents, not trying to overdo stuff, just playing how they drafted me to play.”
On what it means to break the record for most receptions by a Falcons rookie in a season: “Honestly, it doesn’t really mean too much. I could have 30 catches and 200 yards in the season, if we’re in the playoffs I would be happier than I am right now. I think we just have to stack wins on top of all that and I think I would be happy.”
On finishing his rookie season strong with 31 catches over the final five games: “I think it was big. We’re building right now. Building blocks for us as players to step up well, and I think we’re on the right track for that.”
GRADY JARRETT, defensive tackle
On the future of the Falcons and having more capital to acquire players in the offseason through the draft and free agency: “I am just so focused on right now. Super, super proud of the guys that I went to war with. Week in and week out, each and every one of them deserves to be somewhere on the roster. We work so hard as a group put together; everybody sacrifices to do the best we can do. The future takes care of itself, but I am just living in the present right now. I am super happy to be able to go on the field with the guys that have been in the room all year and just go to battle with them. That makes brothers for life. I’m super excited about this group.”
On the progress the defense has made now compared with the beginning of the season: “We were definitely trending in the right way to close the season, and that’s encouraging. This season was a little tough in the beginning. We had guys that didn’t have a lot of experience, but a lot of people got better. That is what’s exciting, so I am excited for how we were trending. However it works out, like I said before, just take it in right now, just win to close the season. Super proud of everybody in this locker room.”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 results
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19
Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17
