Falcons’ top-10 NFL draft spot is on the line Sunday vs. Tampa Bay

The Saints, Titans, Browns and Jets are 7-9.

The Commanders are 7-8-1.

The Raiders play the Chiefs, who are still chasing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Panthers face the Saints, who are favored.

The Falcons could lose at least two draft spots with a win over the Bucs’ backups and losses by the Raiders and Panthers.

The Titans play the Jaguars and need a win to claim the AFC South. The Browns play at the Steelers, who need to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

The Jets play at the Dolphins.

So, if the Jets and Browns lose, they would move into the 7-10 group, which could include the Falcons and Saints.

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.