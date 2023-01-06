Falcons’ top-10 NFL draft spot is on the line Sunday vs. Tampa Bay

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With a loss in a meaningless game to Tampa Bay on Sunday, the Falcons would be headed back to the top 10 in the draft, which is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City.
Going into the final week of the season, the Falcons could lose some ground in the draft with a victory over the Buccaneers.
The Bucs have said they’ll play their starters, but are making quarterback Kyle Trask active for the first time this season. The Bucs could play the starters and then quickly turn to the backups.
The Bucs have clinched the fourth seed and can’t move up or slip in the playoff race.
The Falcons, Raiders and Panthers are 6-10.
The Saints, Titans, Browns and Jets are 7-9.
The Commanders are 7-8-1.
The Raiders play the Chiefs, who are still chasing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Panthers face the Saints, who are favored.
The Falcons could lose at least two draft spots with a win over the Bucs’ backups and losses by the Raiders and Panthers.
The Titans play the Jaguars and need a win to claim the AFC South. The Browns play at the Steelers, who need to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
The Jets play at the Dolphins.
So, if the Jets and Browns lose, they would move into the 7-10 group, which could include the Falcons and Saints.
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
