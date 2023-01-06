ajc logo
X

Falcons’ top-10 NFL draft spot is on the line Sunday vs. Tampa Bay

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With a loss in a meaningless game to Tampa Bay on Sunday, the Falcons would be headed back to the top 10 in the draft, which is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Going into the final week of the season, the Falcons could lose some ground in the draft with a victory over the Buccaneers.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Bucs have said they’ll play their starters, but are making quarterback Kyle Trask active for the first time this season. The Bucs could play the starters and then quickly turn to the backups.

The Bucs have clinched the fourth seed and can’t move up or slip in the playoff race.

The Falcons, Raiders and Panthers are 6-10.

The Saints, Titans, Browns and Jets are 7-9.

The Commanders are 7-8-1.

The Raiders play the Chiefs, who are still chasing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Panthers face the Saints, who are favored.

The Falcons could lose at least two draft spots with a win over the Bucs’ backups and losses by the Raiders and Panthers.

The Titans play the Jaguars and need a win to claim the AFC South. The Browns play at the Steelers, who need to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

The Jets play at the Dolphins.

So, if the Jets and Browns lose, they would move into the 7-10 group, which could include the Falcons and Saints.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A coach named Smart has made Georgia wise in the ways of winning2h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
20h ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
31m ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
31m ago

Credit: AP

TCU takes on blueblood Georgia with few blue-chippers
2h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ rookie class sees light at the end of tunnel
1h ago
QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Buccaneers’ defense
1h ago
3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
12h ago
OPINION: House Speaker Jan Jones takes her place in Georgia history
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top