BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: EF0 tornado confirmed in Coweta County
ajc logo
X

Falcons tied for NFL lead in blocked punts

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons, Vikings and Jets are tied for the NFL lead with two punt blocks this season.

Richie Grant blocked a punt against the Cardinals on Sunday, and Troy Andersen had one against the Rams in Week 2.

“That was a good design by (special teams coordinator) Marquice (Williams) and (assistant coach Steve) Hoffman, if you watch that again, (KhaDarel) Hodge made that play,” coach Arthur Smith said. “Richie did a nice job coming off and taking it off his foot. It was a well-coordinated effort by Marquice, and those guys executed really well.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numbers tell story about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
22h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech fundraising initiative exceeds $9.5 million
20h ago

Credit: Kayla Renie/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs carry momentum into SEC opener vs. Auburn
3h ago

Credit: Kayla Renie/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs carry momentum into SEC opener vs. Auburn
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia expects injured Bulldogs to be back for national title game
22h ago
The Latest

Do Falcons have a sample size big enough to evaluate Desmond Ridder?
3m ago
Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver new secret weapon on defense
32m ago
Falcons meet to discuss Damar Hamlin situation
46m ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
19h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top