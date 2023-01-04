Falcons tied for NFL lead in blocked punts

Richie Grant blocked a punt against the Cardinals on Sunday, and Troy Andersen had one against the Rams in Week 2.

“That was a good design by (special teams coordinator) Marquice (Williams) and (assistant coach Steve) Hoffman, if you watch that again, (KhaDarel) Hodge made that play,” coach Arthur Smith said. “Richie did a nice job coming off and taking it off his foot. It was a well-coordinated effort by Marquice, and those guys executed really well.”