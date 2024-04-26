BreakingNews
Falcons select defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in second round of NFL draft
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons select defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in second round of NFL draft

Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro (33) is blocked by Georgia Tech's Weston Franklin (72) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro (33) is blocked by Georgia Tech's Weston Franklin (72) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons traded up in the second round to draft former Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on Friday night.

The Falcons traded up eight spots with the Cardinals to make the selection. The Falcons gave the Cardinals the 43rd overall pick and their third-round pick (79th) that they had picked up in the Calvin Ridley trade. The Falcons receive a sixth-round pick (186th overall).

Orhorhoro, who’s 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds, was named third-team All-ACC last season. He started 12 games and made 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss and had five sacks. He immigrated from Nigeria to London when he was 2 years old and then to Detroit when he was 8 years old.

Orhorhoro played some tackle and end for the Tigers. He met with the Falcons at the combine.

“I’ll run through a dark alley with you,” Orhorhoro said. “I’m fast, physical and aggressive player.”

Orhorhoro believes that he needs to work on using his hands better and shedding blocks. He met Falcons tackles Grady Jarrett two years ago when he returned to Clemson to speak to the football team.

“He talked to us,” Orhorhoro said. “He dropped some gems and nuggets on us.”

AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs

SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties

SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Origin of ‘the Green Bay model’ for QBs started with Falcons trading Brett Favre
1h ago
The aftermath: Fontenot, Morris standing by decision after selecting Michael Penix Jr.
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
Featured

Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral
He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.