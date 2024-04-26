Falcons select defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in second round of NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons traded up in the second round to draft former Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on Friday night.
The Falcons traded up eight spots with the Cardinals to make the selection. The Falcons gave the Cardinals the 43rd overall pick and their third-round pick (79th) that they had picked up in the Calvin Ridley trade. The Falcons receive a sixth-round pick (186th overall).
Orhorhoro, who’s 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds, was named third-team All-ACC last season. He started 12 games and made 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss and had five sacks. He immigrated from Nigeria to London when he was 2 years old and then to Detroit when he was 8 years old.
Orhorhoro played some tackle and end for the Tigers. He met with the Falcons at the combine.
“I’ll run through a dark alley with you,” Orhorhoro said. “I’m fast, physical and aggressive player.”
Orhorhoro believes that he needs to work on using his hands better and shedding blocks. He met Falcons tackles Grady Jarrett two years ago when he returned to Clemson to speak to the football team.
“He talked to us,” Orhorhoro said. “He dropped some gems and nuggets on us.”
