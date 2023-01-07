ajc logo
Falcons promote wide receiver Josh Ali to game-day roster

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons promoted wide receiver Josh Ali to their game-day roster from the practice squad Saturday.

The Falcons (6-10) are set to face the NFC South-champion Buccaneers (8-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Falcons’ season finale.

Ali has played in one game this season. He had seven offensive snaps against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

