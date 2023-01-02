Falcons playtime percentage breakdown vs. Cardinals

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder played all 62 offensive snaps in the 20-19 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
He now has played 207 offensive snaps over his three starts.
The Falcons have had 28 offensive possessions over the three games. Ridder has guided the offense to four touchdown drives and six field goals, including the game-winning field goal drive against the Cardinals.
Cornerback Isaiah Oliver split time at nickel back and safety against the Cardinals. He played 56 defensive snaps (76%).
Also, cornerback Cornell Armstrong and linebacker Troy Anderson continued to get more defensive snaps than Darren Hall and Mykal Walker, the players they replaced in the starting lineup.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player offense special teams
J Matthews LT 62 100% 4 16%
M Hennessy LG 62 100%
D Dalman C 62 100%
C Lindstrom RG 62 100% 4 16%
K McGary RT 62 100% 4 16%
D Ridder QB 62 100%
D London WR 48 77%
M Pruitt TE 40 65% 10 40%
O Zaccheaus WR 38 61% 1 4%
P Hesse TE 36 58% 13 52%
T Allgeier RB 34 55% 2 8%
C Patterson RB 31 50% 6 24%
D Byrd WR 19 31%
K Hodge WR 15 24% 15 60%
K Smith FB 12 19% 12 48%
F Darby WR 11 18% 7 28%
A Williams RB 10 16% 15 60%
A Firkser TE 9 15%
Player defense special teams
R Grant SS 74 100% 11 44%
A Terrell CB 74 100%
C Armstrong CB 59 80% 2 8%
I Oliver CB 56 76% 4 16%
J Hawkins FS 53 72% 3 12%
A Ogundeji OLB 36 49% 10 40%
R Evans ILB 74 100%
T Andersen ILB 64 86% 5 20%
L Carter OLB 59 80% 2 8%
G Jarrett DT 50 68%
A Anderson DE 35 47% 6 24%
J Dalton DT 31 42% 6 24%
A Ebiketie OLB 31 42%
T Horne DT 29 39% 6 24%
D Alford CB 23 31%
D Malone LB 22 30% 18 72%
J Johnson DT 17 23% 6 24%
D Hall CB 15 20% 5 20%
M Walker LB 12 16% 1 4%
Player special teams
N Kwiatkoski LB 21 84%
M Ford CB 21 84%
E Harris FS 21 84%
B Pinion P 11 44%
L McCullough LS 7 28%
G Ifedi T 4 16%
C Gossett G 4 16%
R Neuzil G 4 16%
Y Koo K 4 16%
