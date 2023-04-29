X

Falcons draft bio: South Carolina G Jovaughn Gwyn

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Seventh round (225th overall) – South Carolina guard Jovaughn Gwyn

Age: 24. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 297. Arm: 31-3-4. Hands: 9-7/8. 10-yard split: 1.8. 40-yard dash: 5.12. Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches. 20-yard shuttle: 4.8. Bench press: 225 pounds 34 times. Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina. Overview: Gwyn was the 18th ranked guard by Rivals when he committed to South Carolina, where he spent five seasons. He started 47 games for the Gamecocks, which is tied for fourth in school history. Coaches voted him second-team All-SEC. He was a team captain. In 2022, he was a semifinalist for the William B. Campbell Trophy (the academic Heisman). He won South Carolina’s strength-and-conditioning award. He can play any position on interior offensive line.

AJC’S 2023 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERS – Past few drafts have spoiled NFL teams looking for wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKS – Running backs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs may have to wait to hear their names called | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS – Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer heads a dee TE class | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKS – Bryce Young’s small stature no longer an issue in the NFL | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINE – Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle | Top 5 C,G, &OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE – Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential bust? | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERS – Dutchtown’s Will Anderson expected to go in the top 5 of NFL draft | Top LBs

CORNERBACKS – Former Georgia standout Kelee Ringo one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL draft | Top CBs

SAFETIES – Alabama’s Brian Branch, Jordan Battle are top safeties in the NFL draft | Top FS/SS

SPECIAL TEAMS – Michigan’s Jake Moody hopes to kick way to NFL draft | Top STs

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
2h ago

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, basketball legend, dies at 74
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Life-changing’ Atlanta show: Taylor Swift wows her fans with latest tour
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Life-changing’ Atlanta show: Taylor Swift wows her fans with latest tour
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Los Angeles Rams select Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in fourth round of draft
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons draft bio: Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams
1h ago
Falcons select Jovaughn Gwyn in the seventh round
1h ago
Falcons select DeMarcco Hellams in the seventh round
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
2h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top