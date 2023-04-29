Falcons draft bio: South Carolina G Jovaughn Gwyn

Seventh round (225th overall) – South Carolina guard Jovaughn Gwyn
Age: 24. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 297. Arm: 31-3-4. Hands: 9-7/8. 10-yard split: 1.8. 40-yard dash: 5.12. Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches. 20-yard shuttle: 4.8. Bench press: 225 pounds 34 times. Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina. Overview: Gwyn was the 18th ranked guard by Rivals when he committed to South Carolina, where he spent five seasons. He started 47 games for the Gamecocks, which is tied for fourth in school history. Coaches voted him second-team All-SEC. He was a team captain. In 2022, he was a semifinalist for the William B. Campbell Trophy (the academic Heisman). He won South Carolina’s strength-and-conditioning award. He can play any position on interior offensive line.
