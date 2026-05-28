Falcons and Colts agree to joint practices ahead of Aug. 22 preseason game

Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. runs a drill during an OTA workout at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The practices will take place at the Colts’ training facility in Westfield, Indiana.

The practices will take place at the Colts’ training facility in Westfield, Indiana.

The Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will practice against each other twice ahead of their exhibition game Aug. 22, the second week of the preseason. The practices will take place at the Grand Park Sports Campus, the Colts’ training facility in Westfield, Indiana.

For the sixth straight year, the Falcons will have a joint practice on their preseason schedule.

Colts coach Shane Steichen announced the news Wednesday, and the Falcons confirmed it Thursday.

Dates for the practices aren’t confirmed, but each of the last five years, the Falcons have participated in joint practices two and three days out from the preseason game. They’ve taken the day before games off, then played in the exhibition, which would have Aug. 19 and 20 as potential dates based on previous years.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski often waited until the final preseason game to play his starters while leading the Cleveland Browns. Joint practices provide an opportunity for the Falcons’ starters to get quality work against opponents other than themselves.

The Falcons, who are at the midway point of OTAs, have three preseason games on their schedule — Aug. 14 vs. the Denver Broncos, Aug. 22 at the Colts and Aug. 28 at the Miami Dolphins — before beginning the regular season Sept. 13 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.