Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. feels ‘great’ and is targeting a Week 1 return The Atlanta QB says his past ACL tears have better equipped him to handle his latest setback. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass during warm-ups before a game against the Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 30 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., six months into his recovery after tearing his ACL in November, reaffirmed his goal is to be ready for Week 1 this fall. “That’s always been the goal ever since I got hurt,” Penix said Tuesday after the team’s second OTA practice. “But at the same time, I got to focus on the right now, and right now, I got to do whatever I can to get better each and every day.”

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday the team has looked at the calendar and discussed it internally, but there’s no date set for Penix’s return to full participation. Penix, who is competing with free agent signee Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job, participated in individual and 7-on-7 periods during the Falcons’ OTA practice Tuesday. He tossed an interception to A.J. Terrell on his first throw of 7-on-7 periods but rebounded to deliver several quality passes in the first full-team, open-to-media practice of the offseason. Though the Falcons are still holding him out of 11-on-11 sessions, Penix said he feels “great” at this stage in his recovery. “I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Penix said. “Trusting the process, trusting in what the trainers are telling me, and giving me all the information I need to go out and be successful, and to be healthy at the same time. So, I’ve just been taking it one day at a time and just striving and striving to be better each and every day.”

The 26-year-old Penix, who started nine games last season before his injury, returned to throwing in March. He participated in the second phase of the Falcons’ offseason program, which centered heavily around individual sessions — namely throwing passes to receivers — and excluded offense vs. defense periods.

Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, the team’s second longest-tenured player, said he’s been surprised by Penix’s recovery timeline. “It’s crazy, isn’t it?” Lindstrom said. “I asked him, ‘You’re good?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m good. I’m rolling.’ And then he looks fantastic out here. So, I’m really happy for him. I know he’s been through so much physically in his career, so for him to have this moment coming back, I’m really happy for him. “He’s worked hard. He looks great.” Penix entered the NFL with two right ACL tears in his past, in 2018 and 2020 while at Indiana. He said those experiences help him understand when to push his body and when to let it breathe. Those memories have also shaped Penix’s mindset. The past six months, he said, “ain’t been too hard,” largely because he’s better equipped to handle the rehab process than he once was.

“Life’s going to throw things at you,” Penix said. “It’s not my first rodeo.” Penix married his wife, Olivia, on May 2. The wedding — and Olivia’s encouragement — also eased the mental and emotional toll of a third significant rehab. “Even though I did have the injury and stuff like that, and that’s looked at as a down moment, the whole time I knew I was getting ready to get married to my wife,” Penix said. “So, I had things like that to just keep me going, keep me happy around the house. She’s always been there for me and just keeping me on the upside. “So, I’ll say life has been great. Obviously, the injury is unfortunate, but football is going to come with injuries. But for me, I’m just focused on what I can do to get better, what I can do to get back.” Health aside, Penix has added motivation to get back to full strength. He’s learning a new offense under Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and he’s in a battle with Tagovailoa, who started 76 regular-season games for the Miami Dolphins the last six years.