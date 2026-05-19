Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Stefanski on Michael Penix Jr.: ‘(He’s) been doing a very good job’ Quarterback is recovering from ACL injury and is doing individual work in OTAs. Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 26 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will participate in individual periods but is still being held out from 7-on-7 team sessions, coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday afternoon before the team’s second OTA session. “Mike’s been doing a very good job,” Stefanski said. “His main focus is getting healthy. He’s doing that. Now, with that, he’s able to do more and more football at the direction of our medical staff. So, we’ve been working hand in hand with what that looks like.”

Penix tore his left ACL on Nov. 16 against the Carolina Panthers — he’s six months removed from the injury and subsequent surgery. The Falcons posted videos on social media of Penix throwing passes during the second phase of the offseason program, which largely contains individual work and no team periods. The Falcons started OTAs on Monday, marking the beginning of 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions and adding another layer to the budding quarterback competition between Penix and Tagovailoa. Stefanski said the Falcons will split snaps “very intentionally” among their quarterbacks during OTAs. They plan to mix and match quarterbacks and rotate every drill with an eye toward developing Penix, Tagovailoa and the rest of the team’s quarterback room. The Falcons haven’t set a timeline on Penix’s return to full participation.

“That’s not really where we are thinking at this point,” Stefanski said. “We’re really focused on OTA No. 2. Definitely as a staff, definitely for Mike, we kind of have blinders on and are really just looking at what’s in front of us.”