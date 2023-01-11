5 quick takeaways from Falcons’ Fontenot, Smith end-of-season press conference

1. Is Desmond Ridder the quarterback of the future? Smith was not ready to make that declaration but said the quarterback’s four-game audition was “promising.” The Falcons appear to be high on Ridder’s 2-2 record. “What we appreciated about Desmond is the way he handles himself,” Fontenot said.

2. The offseason process: The Falcons have moved into their next phase of rebuilding, Fontenot said. The Falcons will have nearly $70 million in salary-cap space. He said risk assessment and making sure a player is the right fit will be key to their free-agency evaluations.