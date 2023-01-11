BreakingNews
Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates
ajc logo
X

5 quick takeaways from Falcons’ Fontenot, Smith end-of-season press conference

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are five quick takeaways from what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith had to say Wednesday in their press conference:

1. Is Desmond Ridder the quarterback of the future? Smith was not ready to make that declaration but said the quarterback’s four-game audition was “promising.” The Falcons appear to be high on Ridder’s 2-2 record. “What we appreciated about Desmond is the way he handles himself,” Fontenot said.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

2. The offseason process: The Falcons have moved into their next phase of rebuilding, Fontenot said. The Falcons will have nearly $70 million in salary-cap space. He said risk assessment and making sure a player is the right fit will be key to their free-agency evaluations.

3. Marcus Mariota sighting: Marcus Mariota, who left the team after he was demoted after 13 games as the starting quarterback, was in the building Monday for his exit interview and physical. Smith said no decision has been made about his future.

4. Roster building: Fontenot made it clear the Falcons have a young core and that they’ll all need to take a step forward this offseason. There is not a position where they are all set. The team wants to add competition across the board.

5A. Free agency: The Falcons acknowledged that right tackle Kaleb McGary had a strong season. But Fontenot did not want to negotiate in the media.

5B. New defensive coordinator: Smith said he will have a “wide search” to find the new defensive coordinator. He will not be limited to the 3-4 or 4-3 scheme. But he noted the Falcons have a foundation on defense.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 results

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cover 9@9: Five offseason decisions the Falcons must make
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech lands Clemson defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben out of portal
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Updated: Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Updated: Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens
5h ago

Credit: Notre Dame

Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons staff to coach in East-West Shrine Bowl
1h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look back at the Falcons’ 2022 season
8h ago
Falcons sign 18 players to reserve/future contracts
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
19h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top