5 quick takeaways from Falcons’ Fontenot, Smith end-of-season press conference

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are five quick takeaways from what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith had to say Wednesday in their press conference:
1. Is Desmond Ridder the quarterback of the future? Smith was not ready to make that declaration but said the quarterback’s four-game audition was “promising.” The Falcons appear to be high on Ridder’s 2-2 record. “What we appreciated about Desmond is the way he handles himself,” Fontenot said.
2. The offseason process: The Falcons have moved into their next phase of rebuilding, Fontenot said. The Falcons will have nearly $70 million in salary-cap space. He said risk assessment and making sure a player is the right fit will be key to their free-agency evaluations.
3. Marcus Mariota sighting: Marcus Mariota, who left the team after he was demoted after 13 games as the starting quarterback, was in the building Monday for his exit interview and physical. Smith said no decision has been made about his future.
4. Roster building: Fontenot made it clear the Falcons have a young core and that they’ll all need to take a step forward this offseason. There is not a position where they are all set. The team wants to add competition across the board.
5A. Free agency: The Falcons acknowledged that right tackle Kaleb McGary had a strong season. But Fontenot did not want to negotiate in the media.
5B. New defensive coordinator: Smith said he will have a “wide search” to find the new defensive coordinator. He will not be limited to the 3-4 or 4-3 scheme. But he noted the Falcons have a foundation on defense.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 results
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19
Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17
