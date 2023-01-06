3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette vs. Falcons LB Rashaan Evans: Fournette has rushed 189 times for 668 yards and three touchdowns. He tweeted about playing with a serious foot injury and then deleted the tweet in late December. Evans leads the Falcons in tackles with 154.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Bucs WR Chris Godwin vs. Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver: Godwin caught 9 of 9 targets for 120 yards in the 30-24 win Sunday over Carolina to clinch the division title. He’s Tom Brady’s security blanket. Oliver played nickel back and safety last week against the Cardinals. He’ll likely have to stay with Godwin for most of this game.