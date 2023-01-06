3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the NFC South-champion Buccaneers (8-8) face the Falcons (6-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette vs. Falcons LB Rashaan Evans: Fournette has rushed 189 times for 668 yards and three touchdowns. He tweeted about playing with a serious foot injury and then deleted the tweet in late December. Evans leads the Falcons in tackles with 154.
Bucs WR Chris Godwin vs. Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver: Godwin caught 9 of 9 targets for 120 yards in the 30-24 win Sunday over Carolina to clinch the division title. He’s Tom Brady’s security blanket. Oliver played nickel back and safety last week against the Cardinals. He’ll likely have to stay with Godwin for most of this game.
Bucs LB Lavonte David vs. Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier: David leads the Bucs in tackles with 121, has nine tackles for loss, three sacks and three quarterback hits. Allgeier has rushed 186 times for 900 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 116 yards from scrimmage over the past three games.
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
