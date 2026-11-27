Atlanta Falcons Why Falcons OC Tommy Rees moved from coaches’ box to field to call plays Offensive coordinator, team searching for consistency. Share The Falcons chose to keep offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, shown watching quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warm up before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, on the field for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — On their flight back from Madrid, where their offense started hot then fell silent in a 17-point loss to the Bengals, Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees entered a conversation. They do this often. Constantly. “If you can believe this,” Stefanski said, “we talk about a lot of things.” This discussion started with a few baseline questions: “What can we adjust? What can we do different? How can we provide some things for the guys?” Then, organically, came a suggestion: What if Rees moves from the coaches’ box, where he called plays for the first nine games this season, down to the field? No final decision was made, but the door remained open.

Later in the week, Stefanski and Rees circled back to it and chose to move Rees to the field for a Week 10 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs. Related Story Falcons sticking with Tommy Rees as play-caller despite offensive woes November 16, 2026 “It was not a big deal to a lot of people, especially in the building,” Rees said Thursday. “Didn’t make it a big deal with the guys or anything like that. It’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this and move forward, get ready to play.’” A jump in results didn’t follow. The Falcons went three-and-out on their first four drives for the first time since 2000. They failed to score on eight of their first nine full drives, and they didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, when they trailed by four possessions.

Stefanski shut down the idea of taking play-calling responsibilities from Rees the day after Atlanta’s 35-13 loss to the Chiefs. But the chance to move Rees back to the coaches’ box remained on the table.

The Falcons reviewed plenty during their bye week — scheme, process, game-day operation — and ultimately chose to keep Rees on the field for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Related Story Dirty Birds Dispatch: Falcons expect a Thanksgiving feast of Vikings blitzes November 26, 2026 “It’s just a matter of, to find that consistency, just looking for different things that maybe we can do differently,” Stefanski said. “But he’s comfortable doing both. He’s done both over the course of his career.” Rees spent most of his time with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., reviewing plays and coverage schemes on a blue Microsoft tablet. Penix said Rees’ presence didn’t make much of a difference, aside from the two parties having more one-on-one conversations. When Rees is in the booth, he often communicates with quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, who relays the message. Penix referred to Van Pelt as a “third party, middle man.” There are also times when Rees and Penix communicate through a sideline phone that rests behind the quarterbacks’ bench. Stefanski said Rees moved down to the sideline to create “a little bit better communication” among the offense, though Rees clarified there weren’t many communication problems beforehand.

Related Story Falcons prep for familiar face in Vikings’ Kirk Cousins: ‘Looks like himself’ November 26, 2026 “I don’t want it to come off as any sort of negative,” Rees said. “Communication with Mike through Coach Van Pelt, through the phone you can use — not an issue, has not been an issue. … Coach Van Pelt’s done a great job with Mike on the field, and Mike’s done a good job in communicating. “So, it wasn’t like there was an issue there.” As for the lopsided nature of his time spent with the quarterbacks in comparison to the rest of the offense, Rees cited game flow. Through three quarters, Penix was 12-for-21 passing for 131 yards. “I think the way the game was going against Kansas City, some of the attention needed to go that way for me. That’s where I felt like I was needed in that game,” Rees said. “It just felt like, ‘Hey, I got to spend some time in this area right now to, try to get things going.’” Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. lies on the ground after being sacked by Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) But Rees doesn’t expect that to be an every week occurrence. It doesn’t properly reflect his holistic approach of being down on the field. He thinks there’s value in talking to the team’s offensive linemen and tight ends and giving them previews of the next drive.

That, by and large, is why he moved to the field. “I wanted to be around them and wanted to communicate with them,” Rees said. “I wanted to be able to bring the group together when it needs to.” Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that Rees went over to the offensive linemen “once or twice” during the team’s loss to Kansas City, wanting to make a few points. Related Story NFC South rundown: Falcons ‘still in the race’ but trail Panthers by 2 games November 24, 2026 Oftentimes, Rees communicates to offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who relays the message to the players. But the visits from Rees, no matter the length or volume, carry weight. “Any communication is good,” Lindstrom said. “And then just knowing the direction of where we’re going is important. Then for us, situational awareness as players — Coach Callahan’s done a great job echoing that through. So, yeah, it’s been good.”