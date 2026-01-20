Falcons hire Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach

At his introductory news conference, Brian Callahan was emotional when talking about his dad.
“I don’t know how many fathers and sons have been head coaches in the NFL, I don’t think it’s many,” he said. “I think that’s a very prideful thing for him to be associated with, him and I. You live this lifestyle and there’s a lot of ups and downs and there’s a lot of adversity that comes your way in coaching.
“The fact that I’ve been able to stand up here, and he’s been able to do the same thing, for me, that’s a huge honor. Obviously, you want to be like your dad.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
