Atlanta Falcons Falcons hire Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach The longtime assistant spent the past two seasons with the Titans. Former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan (center) has guided 14 offensive linemen to a total of 35 Pro Bowl selections in 27 years across the NFL. (George Walker IV/AP 2025)

Bill Callahan, a longtime assistant who’s worked with new coach Kevin Stefanski in the past, was named the Falcons’ offensive line coach Tuesday. Callahan, 69, was head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2002-03. He was head coach at the University of Nebraska from 2004-07. Then he was with Stefanski in Cleveland from 2020-23.

He left in 2024 to work under his son, Brian, who was the Titans’ head coach. Callahan has a massive blocking sled for the linemen to work out on and is known for power-blocking schemes. RELATED Vote: What’s your grade for Kevin Stefanski as Falcons coach? The Falcons used an outside-zone blocking system for the past five seasons under run-game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who wanted to return. Callahan will have to be flexible with the talent on the roster. Callahan has guided 14 offensive linemen to a total of 35 Pro Bowl selections in 27 years across the NFL.

RELATED Why did the Falcons hire the head coach before the general manager? He was selected as the Pro Football Writers of America’s Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award recipient in 2024, honoring lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.

Callahan spent the past two seasons (2024-25) as the offensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans. Brian Callahan was named the Titans coach in 2023, and Bill left the Browns to help his son. The younger Callahan, 41, had been Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator since 2019. RELATED Falcons’ Jeff Ulbrich to return as defensive coordinator for Stefanski At his introductory news conference, Brian Callahan was emotional when talking about his dad. “I don’t know how many fathers and sons have been head coaches in the NFL, I don’t think it’s many,” he said. “I think that’s a very prideful thing for him to be associated with, him and I. You live this lifestyle and there’s a lot of ups and downs and there’s a lot of adversity that comes your way in coaching.