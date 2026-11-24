Atlanta Falcons NFC South rundown: Falcons ‘still in the race’ but trail Panthers by 2 games Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints are in a three-way tie for second place. Share Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushes with the ball in the second half of a football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons play the Vikings this Sunday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — For the first time since Week 7, the NFC South has a team at .500. Still not above, but after four weeks when all four teams in the division sat below that mark, it’s a notable — and quite sad — achievement. The Panthers surged to 5-5, putting them two games ahead of the Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints, who are in a three-way tie for second place. With seven games left and a full trip through the division schedule awaiting each organization, the NFC South race still isn’t over. The Falcons, fresh off a bye week in which they hope they found the right answers to end their spiral, take solace in being in the mix entering Week 12 but know they have to rectify their own issues before thinking about a postseason run.

“We’re still in the picture,” defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “But I think the biggest thing for us is this week, winning each week. And then at the end of the year, we’ll see that we are where we want to be at.” Here’s a look at the NFC South through 11 weeks. Standings Carolina Panthers (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) Atlanta Falcons (3-7) New Orleans Saints (3-7) Related Story How a busy bye week gave the Atlanta Falcons answers in ‘a bunch of areas’ November 23, 2026 How each team fared in Week 12 Carolina Panthers Result: Won, 35-33, over the Baltimore Ravens

What it means: The Panthers now have the firmest control of the division anyone has had so far. They made enough plays late to defeat Baltimore and grab a two-game lead, which feels like a big mountain for the rest of the NFC South to climb given the division’s collective lack of success. The road to the NFC South title runs through Carolina.

Injury report: Carolina welcomed back corner Mike Jackson from injured reserve, while running back Jonathon Brooks and corner Jaycee Horn appear close to returning to action. What’s next: At Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Result: Lost, 31-21, to the Detroit Lions What it means: Tampa Bay put up a good fight against the red-hot Lions, who’ve won six in a row and haven’t lost at home this season. It marked the Buccaneers’ first loss by more than one possession. They remain the most impressive members of the pack chasing the Panthers, but they’ve lost back-to-back games after a stretch of three wins in four weeks appeared to turn their season around.

Injury report: The Buccaneers’ secondary is in rough shape. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn’t play Sunday because of an ankle injury. Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish suffered a back injury, and his replacement, Benjamin Morrison, later sustained a hamstring injury. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday both were undergoing MRIs, which leaves their status firmly in doubt for this week.

What’s next: Versus Panthers at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium. Related Story Corey Levin spent 8 months out of football. Now, he’s Falcons’ starting center. November 23, 2026 Atlanta Falcons Result: Bye week What it means: The Falcons had the chance to self-scout and regroup after losing five of their last six games entering the bye week. They’ve struggled with slow starts and haven’t established a consistent identity on either side of the ball. They’re optimistic they found solutions during the bye week, but the quality of their answers will meet a steep test this weekend. Injury report: Receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) and linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) returned to practice Monday after missing Atlanta’s Week 10 loss to Kansas City. The Falcons are still one week away from being able to activate running back Brian Robinson Jr. and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam, both rehabbing hamstring ailments, from injured reserve.

What’s next: At Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.