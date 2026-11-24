FLOWERY BRANCH — For the first time since Week 7, the NFC South has a team at .500. Still not above, but after four weeks when all four teams in the division sat below that mark, it’s a notable — and quite sad — achievement.
The Panthers surged to 5-5, putting them two games ahead of the Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints, who are in a three-way tie for second place.
With seven games left and a full trip through the division schedule awaiting each organization, the NFC South race still isn’t over. The Falcons, fresh off a bye week in which they hope they found the right answers to end their spiral, take solace in being in the mix entering Week 12 but know they have to rectify their own issues before thinking about a postseason run.
“We’re still in the picture,” defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “But I think the biggest thing for us is this week, winning each week. And then at the end of the year, we’ll see that we are where we want to be at.”
What it means: The Panthers now have the firmest control of the division anyone has had so far. They made enough plays late to defeat Baltimore and grab a two-game lead, which feels like a big mountain for the rest of the NFC South to climb given the division’s collective lack of success. The road to the NFC South title runs through Carolina.
Injury report: Carolina welcomed back corner Mike Jackson from injured reserve, while running back Jonathon Brooks and corner Jaycee Horn appear close to returning to action.
What’s next: At Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Result: Lost, 31-21, to the Detroit Lions
What it means: Tampa Bay put up a good fight against the red-hot Lions, who’ve won six in a row and haven’t lost at home this season. It marked the Buccaneers’ first loss by more than one possession. They remain the most impressive members of the pack chasing the Panthers, but they’ve lost back-to-back games after a stretch of three wins in four weeks appeared to turn their season around.
Injury report: The Buccaneers’ secondary is in rough shape. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn’t play Sunday because of an ankle injury. Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish suffered a back injury, and his replacement, Benjamin Morrison, later sustained a hamstring injury. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday both were undergoing MRIs, which leaves their status firmly in doubt for this week.
What’s next: Versus Panthers at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium.
What it means: The Falcons had the chance to self-scout and regroup after losing five of their last six games entering the bye week. They’ve struggled with slow starts and haven’t established a consistent identity on either side of the ball. They’re optimistic they found solutions during the bye week, but the quality of their answers will meet a steep test this weekend.
Injury report: Receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) and linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) returned to practice Monday after missing Atlanta’s Week 10 loss to Kansas City. The Falcons are still one week away from being able to activate running back Brian Robinson Jr. and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam, both rehabbing hamstring ailments, from injured reserve.
What’s next: At Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
New Orleans Saints
Result: Lost, 21-13, to the Chicago Bears
What it means: The Saints are in the midst of a brutal stretch. Since they lost to the Falcons in Week 4, they’ve played six consecutive games against teams who are currently in postseason position, and they still have three more remaining. They’re 2-4 thus far with losses in back-to-back games, though both have come by one possession. New Orleans is still fighting under coach Kellen Moore’s guidance, but it hasn’t shown enough consistency in any phase to instill belief that brighter days are ahead this season.
Injury report: New Orleans played without linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) and center Erik McCoy (biceps) against the Bears. All three could return this week. Tight end Juwan Johnson suffered a hamstring injury and is undergoing further evaluation, a troubling development for the team’s leader in receiving touchdowns and third-place holder in targets, catches and receiving yards.
What’s next: At Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.