Atlanta Falcons Falcons prep for familiar face in Vikings’ Kirk Cousins: ‘Looks like himself’ Players, coach Kevin Stefanski preview matchup with Cousins. Share Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Mike Roemer/AP)

By Daniel Flick 22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Bijan Robinson still remembers a day early in his relationship with Kirk Cousins where the veteran quarterback pulled out his phone and went to Google with hopes of winning an argument. The topic of discussion: Whether Cousins was, in fact, an “unc,” as the Falcons’ star running back affectionately called him. “He’s like, ‘How am I unc?’” Robinson recalled Wednesday. “I was like, ‘Bro, you’re old enough to be my dad.’ And he sat back and thought about it. He went on his phone and looked up the meaning (of) unc, and he was like, ‘Dang, I guess I am.’”

Robinson holds that moment, and his time with Cousins as Falcons teammates, in high regard. Given his age, the 38-year-old Cousins became the brunt of many jokes, and he wore them well. Robinson called him “the funniest guy ever.” Many within the organization view Cousins in similarly high esteem. But on Thanksgiving weekend, this family reunion — when the Falcons (3-7) face Cousins and the Vikings (7-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium — isn’t so joyous. “Kirk’s my dude, man,” Robinson said. “Not only did I learn a lot from him, but just his energy and who he is as a person and his personality, he brings joy to every team that he goes to. So, it’ll be good to just give him a hug and say, ‘What’s up, bro?’ “And not this week, but I hope he continues to play good games after this week.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) hands the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025 (Miguel Martinez/ AJC). Cousins wasn’t supposed to have a so-called revenge game this season against the Falcons, who released him in March after a tumultuous two years. But after starting the first nine games of the season with the Raiders, Cousins was traded to the Vikings on Nov. 10. He started under center the same week.

Now, Cousins gets a chance to face the Falcons and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was drafted No. 8 overall just over six weeks after Cousins signed a four-year contract with the team in 2024. Penix replaced Cousins as the Falcons’ starter for the final three games of the 2024 season after shoulder and elbow injuries significantly affected the latter’s performance down the stretch. The Falcons rolled with Penix entering the 2025 campaign, but Cousins ultimately started eight games because of injuries to Penix. Put in a position ill-suited to blossom into friendship, Penix and Cousins formed a solid bond. And on the day of his release this spring, Cousins left Penix with a few final words of motivation for his protégé.

“He was just wishing me luck in my future and saying, ‘Just keep working, keep grinding and things are going to figure itself out,’” Penix said. “So, he just told me to keep playing confident.” Cousins also spoke to Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski at the time. He and Stefanski have a lengthy relationship in Minneapolis no less, as Stefanski served as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 and the offensive coordinator in 2019, the first two years of Cousins’ initial stint with the Vikings.

Stefanski has already lived this movie before. In 2021, he returned to Minnesota and faced the Cousins-led Vikings as the Browns’ head coach, snatching a 14-7 victory. Asked if the trip and circumstances elicit any emotions, Stefanski said he “got a lot of that out of the way” five years prior. Stefanski expects to see “a bunch of friends” before and after the game Sunday. He also expects to see Cousins, who’s fourth in the league in both passing yards (2,782) and touchdowns (22), play at a high level.

Cousins has acclimated reasonably well given the rapid turnaround, completing 47-of-69 passes for 442 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a pair of starts. He has a “comfort level in the system,” Stefanski said, and he played with half the Vikings’ offensive starters in 2023, his last season with the team. The byproduct? A version of Cousins that doesn’t appear too different to Stefanski.

“Looks like himself,” Stefanski said Wednesday. “Really looked seamless.” Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks at Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) during warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Minnesota’s offense has ranked among the worst in the NFL this season. The Vikings are averaging 277 yards per game, fourth-lowest in the league, and only 18.6 points per game, the fifth-fewest leaguewide. Quarterback inconsistency is a large reason why. Kyler Murray entered the year as the starter but battled injuries and subpar play. His backup, Carson Wentz, didn’t do much to seize the job. The Vikings turned to Cousins as their solution. He led them to a 30-10 win over the Packers in his first start and a 35-10 loss to the 49ers in his second.

Stefanski said there are “some subtle differences” in the Vikings’ offense with Cousins under center compared to their first eight games. “Because you’re playing to the comfort level of your quarterback, so you’re gonna lean into the things that he does well,” Stefanski said. “So, I think you certainly see that now. Being that Kirk was there and in that system already, I think it’s a very natural fit. “But it’s also very natural for them to pivot back to some of the things that he had done previously.” Cousins’ familiarity with Minnesota’s offense has helped his acclimation. His familiarity with the Falcons — and vice versa — creates an interesting chess match. Atlanta is no stranger to it. The Falcons faced their former head coach Raheem Morris, now the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, in Week 7 and earned a 29-20 victory. The next week, they took a 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who held the same role the past two years in Atlanta.

Stefanski said those situations happen seemingly every week, where a team goes up against a coach or player who has “inside knowledge on your scheme or players.” “That’s nothing new,” Stefanski said. “It sometimes falls into the ‘they know that we know that they know’ category. So, I don’t think you overthink it. You change calls, you change signals, you try to do that to stay on top.” Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) adjusts his cap after the game, in which the Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 19-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) No matter if the familiarity helps or hurts the Falcons from a schematic perspective, it certainly creates an emotional storyline. Cousins’ tenure — he started 22 games, going 12-10 while passing for 5,229 yards, 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions — didn’t go the way he or the Falcons hoped. But Cousins has earned his way back to a starting spot, and the Falcons are still supporting Penix.