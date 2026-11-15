Atlanta Falcons Falcons blown out by Chiefs at home as season hits a new low Falcons have lost three straight and five of last six overall. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during warmups before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 40 minutes ago

ATLANTA — Trailing 7-3 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half, the Falcons’ defense stood strong and forced the Kansas City Chiefs into a field goal. But an unnecessary offside penalty gave the Chiefs new life, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an 18-yard touchdown on the next play. After a week spent ruing self-inflicted wounds and hoping for no repeats, the Falcons dug their own hole once more. They never recovered, and on a day where penalties mounted and Chiefs fans roared nearly as loud as home fans booed, Atlanta hit the accelerator on its midseason spiral.

The Falcons (3-7) suffered their third loss in a row and fifth in the last six games, falling 35-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Related Story ‘We’re so close’: How Falcons’ offense can bridge the gap to its best self November 14, 2026 Atlanta’s offense struggled through a woeful afternoon. Of its first seven full-length possessions, six included four or fewer plays and ended in punts. The unit finished with 370 net yards and only 17 first downs. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went 23-of-43 passing for 286 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The team didn’t lean much on running back Bijan Robinson in the first half, as he rushed only seven times for 42 yards. And while Atlanta made a more concerted effort to get him involved in the second half, his efficiency dwindled. All told, he finished with 16 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons’ defense forced six punts in the Chiefs’ first eight possessions, then allowed three straight touchdown drives. The unit had no margin for error, given Atlanta’s offensive struggles, and the Chiefs made too many big plays.

Related Story Falcons want ‘more volume’ for Pitts, need run defense to become identity November 12, 2026 Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said earlier this week it’s the first time he’s prepared for the Chiefs’ offense when Mahomes and the passing attack aren’t the first topic of conversation. Kansas City’s run game, with Kenneth Walker III entering Week 10 as the league’s second-leading rusher, deserved attention.

But with Walker inactive because of a groin injury suffered late in the week, the Chiefs’ ground game still was impactful. Emmett Johnson, a fifth-round rookie, rushed 22 times for 101 yards and added 70 receiving yards. Mahomes, meanwhile, reminded Ulbrich why he’s long created nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player went 22-of-35 for 348 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. The Falcons hit Mahomes eight times but only sacked him once. Related Story Bates trade confirms that Falcons’ season is going nowhere November 10, 2026 Sunday marked the conclusion of a challenging week for the Falcons. It started with trades of safety Jessie Bates III and center Ryan Neuzil, which justifiably elicited questions about the team’s prospects for the second half of the season. The Falcons thought they had a solid week of practice. Locker room morale appeared high. Then, Sunday arrived — and the Falcons didn’t.