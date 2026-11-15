ATLANTA — Trailing 7-3 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half, the Falcons’ defense stood strong and forced the Kansas City Chiefs into a field goal.
But an unnecessary offside penalty gave the Chiefs new life, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an 18-yard touchdown on the next play. After a week spent ruing self-inflicted wounds and hoping for no repeats, the Falcons dug their own hole once more.
They never recovered, and on a day where penalties mounted and Chiefs fans roared nearly as loud as home fans booed, Atlanta hit the accelerator on its midseason spiral.
The Falcons (3-7) suffered their third loss in a row and fifth in the last six games, falling 35-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta’s offense struggled through a woeful afternoon. Of its first seven full-length possessions, six included four or fewer plays and ended in punts. The unit finished with 370 net yards and only 17 first downs.
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went 23-of-43 passing for 286 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The team didn’t lean much on running back Bijan Robinson in the first half, as he rushed only seven times for 42 yards. And while Atlanta made a more concerted effort to get him involved in the second half, his efficiency dwindled. All told, he finished with 16 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.
The Falcons’ defense forced six punts in the Chiefs’ first eight possessions, then allowed three straight touchdown drives. The unit had no margin for error, given Atlanta’s offensive struggles, and the Chiefs made too many big plays.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said earlier this week it’s the first time he’s prepared for the Chiefs’ offense when Mahomes and the passing attack aren’t the first topic of conversation. Kansas City’s run game, with Kenneth Walker III entering Week 10 as the league’s second-leading rusher, deserved attention.
But with Walker inactive because of a groin injury suffered late in the week, the Chiefs’ ground game still was impactful. Emmett Johnson, a fifth-round rookie, rushed 22 times for 101 yards and added 70 receiving yards.
Mahomes, meanwhile, reminded Ulbrich why he’s long created nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player went 22-of-35 for 348 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. The Falcons hit Mahomes eight times but only sacked him once.
Sunday marked the conclusion of a challenging week for the Falcons. It started with trades of safety Jessie Bates III and center Ryan Neuzil, which justifiably elicited questions about the team’s prospects for the second half of the season.
The Falcons thought they had a solid week of practice. Locker room morale appeared high. Then, Sunday arrived — and the Falcons didn’t.
Now, a week of soul-searching awaits. The Falcons enter their bye week 1½ games out of the lead in the NFC South, still technically within striking distance but, after Sunday, a long way from the level necessary to contend.