Atlanta Falcons Falcons sticking with Tommy Rees as play-caller despite offensive woes Atlanta staff will ‘look at our process’ during the bye week. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during warm-ups before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 52 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons won’t make any changes to their offensive play-calling methods during their bye week. Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday morning that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will retain the responsibility moving forward. After the Falcons (3-7) suffered a 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Stefanski said he would “look at everything” regarding personnel and play-calling changes and declined to state his confidence level in Rees. Atlanta will spend the bye week reviewing its entire offensive operation. Calling plays dominates the discussion, but a week’s worth of full-staff collaboration goes into deciding which plays make the call sheet.

Related Story Falcons Week 10 wrap: Offense sputters again in loss to Chiefs November 16, 2026 “I think we need to look at our process,” Stefanski said. “A lot of this is, we’ve got to give the guys a plan they can go execute. And we have to look at all the areas we can do better there, and then you have to execute said plan.” The Falcons’ offense had a difficult outing Sunday afternoon. They started the game with four consecutive three-and-outs for the first time since 2000. They entered the fourth quarter with only 186 net yards and eight first downs. Down several scores in the fourth quarter, the Falcons statistically salvaged their day with 184 net yards and nine first downs across five possessions, but the damage was already done. Fans booed the offense after several unproductive drives, and running back Bijan Robinson said the dissatisfaction was “deserved.” Falcons left guard Matthew Bergeron issued a vote of confidence in Rees after the game.

“I love Tommy to death, so that’s not the issue,” Bergeron said. “I think we did it to ourselves. We got to stay ahead of the sticks, and we got to help our defense, our special teams. If we’re focusing on technique and fundamentals and play complementary football, I think we’re going to be better positioned.

“That’s going to help him in his job and his play-calling. It’s going to open up the playbook. So, love Tommy to death. That’s my guy, and we’ll keep fighting. I know he has that mentality as well. I’m not worried at all about the mentality of this team.” The Falcons moved Rees from the coaches box, where last year he said was in his “comfort zone,” to the field for Sunday’s loss. It was designed to ease communication, particularly with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who said afterward it didn’t make much of a difference. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) reacts after being sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half of a football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In the Falcons’ past three games, Penix is 51-for-98 passing for 573 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions, though four came in adverse weather conditions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons led the NFL in scoring offense through Penix’s first five starts of the season, but they’ve mustered a minuscule 30 points the past three weeks while averaging just 304.3 yards per game.