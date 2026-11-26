Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: Falcons expect a Thanksgiving feast of Vikings blitzes Plus, bye week lessons and the pressure vs. sack debate. Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 30 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons led the NFL in scoring through quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s first five starts this season. In Penix’s past three, Atlanta has the league’s second-worst scoring offense. Staggering inconsistency and dramatic splits have been a theme for the Falcons this season — see: run defense, rushing offense, three straight losses after beating the previously undefeated 49ers — and Penix has largely been a microcosm of it all. The good news: The Falcons’ bye week provided a chance to reset and take a deep dive on their struggles.

The bad news: Familiar with the concept of a get-right game? Atlanta doesn’t have one. Quite the opposite, actually.

At the root of Penix’s woes is an inability to perform when opponents blitz. The 26-year-old signal caller has been blitzed on 36.4% of his drop-backs this season, fourth-most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. Penix has completed only 48-of-90 attempts when blitzed, the third-worst completion rate among qualified quarterbacks, and he has an EPA (expected points added) of -19.8 on such reps, the fifth-worst mark in the league. Nobody in the NFL blitzes like the Vikings (7-3), who host the Falcons (3-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores before a preseason game. (Bruce Kluckhohn/ AP file)

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores dials up blitzes on 72.2% of opposing pass plays. The next closest team is at 43.9%. Subsequently, Minnesota leads the league in both pressure rate (46.2%) and sack rate (11.2%).

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said the team’s protection needs to be strong. Technique matters; so does staying on schedule and creating manageable down-and-distances, which Atlanta hasn’t done well the past three weeks. As for elevating Penix’s performance level against blitzes, Stefanski put the onus on the pieces around him. “For the quarterback position, when teams pressure, it’s our ability to have good answers for the quarterback, and that can come in so many different ways,” he said. “But having answers where it’s then an opportunity for the offense to make a big play. And there’s a risk-reward to pressuring. “There’s a risk-reward to every type of defense, but certainly as you pressure, you do have voids in coverage. So, taking advantage of those voids in a bunch of different ways is important for our offense and obviously our quarterback.” How the Falcons handle the Vikings’ blitz packages will likely dictate their success Sunday in Minneapolis. Here’s everything else to know from Dirty Bird land after the bye week.

Bye week process Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the Chiefs game. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Falcons assigned each of their position coaches the responsibility of self-scouting their own area. Stefanski watched everything — multiple times in multiple ways. He watched games. Then, he watched the run game. Then, he cut up the run game into wide zone and duo and perimeter rushes. “You end up watching plays over and over in different settings,” Stefanski said. “But it’s a big lift for our position coaches who are in charge of those areas and then a big lift for the coordinators to get organized, to have a plan to look at all of it together and then come up with our learnings.” Stefanski — naturally — didn’t shed light on the specifics of the Falcons’ bye week takeaways, but during team and position group meetings, he and his coaching staff delivered to players information on “a bunch of areas that we feel like we have identified.” The Falcons’ coaches didn’t give out all their learnings to their players. It’s like the playbook, Stefanski said, where players don’t need to know as much as the coaching staff. But the Falcons say they believe they discovered their biggest issues and are now focused on taking actionable steps toward fixing them.

“You definitely take the players through the key things and the bullet points,” Stefanski said. “But as coaches, you do a deeper dive so that you have the whys and the what-fors behind all of it.” NFC South lead slips further away The Falcons have long taken solace in the fact that, despite their struggles, they’re still in the race for the NFC South title. Technically, they still are — but their bye week delivered a bit of a blow. The Carolina Panthers scraped out a 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and improved to 5-5 this season. That’s good enough for a two-game lead over the Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. In normal circumstances, teams returning from their bye week with a 3-7 record don’t often have much at stake. But nothing is normal in the NFC South, and if only for a few more weeks, the Falcons are still playing for their postseason lives. “We’re still in the picture,” defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. said Monday. “But I think the biggest thing for us is this week, winning each week. And then at the end of the year, we’ll see that we are where we want to be at.”

The sack vs. pressure conundrum Falcons defensive end Za’Darius Smith sacks Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during their October matchup. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Falcons are third in the NFL with a 39.7% pressure rate, and they’re tied for fifth in the league with 153 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats. But they’ve recorded only 21 sacks, which is tied for 20th leaguewide. Stefanski acknowledged that finishing sacks is valuable, but in a league where some coaches value pressure as much, if not more, than sacks, he warned against overlooking the impact that muddying pockets and hurrying quarterbacks can have on a game. “Pressures are really important to affect the quarterback, and good things happen when you affect the quarterback in that way,” he said. “Sacks also seem to come in bunches, and we’re really focused on getting those pressures. “And then, when it becomes the moment of truth, they’re turning those pressures into sacks is certainly an important piece of that. But don’t want to lose sight of how important it is to pressure the quarterback.”

Thanksgiving plan — plus a neat community event The Falcons held their 11th annual “Falcons Feast” on Tuesday, an event presented by Publix and local nonprofit CHRIS 180. A combination of players, team legends, cheerleaders, associates and Freddie Falcon helped distribute meals to 1,000 families in Atlanta. The meal included a frozen turkey, green beans, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing and a Publix gift card. As for on-field work, Thanksgiving didn’t drastically influence the Falcons’ week. The team scheduled practices for Monday (a bonus session because of the bye week), Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Injury report Full participation N/A Limited participation DE James Pearce Jr. (back) Did not participate G Matthew Bergeron (back)

DB Billy Bowman (hamstring)

WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

S DeMarcco Hellams (foot)

DE Za’Darius Smith (not injury related — resting player)

Branch hasn’t played the past two games. Bergeron and Hellams didn’t go through stretching or participate in individual drills with their position groups Monday, and their inactivity Wednesday puts them in doubt for this weekend. What I’m looking forward to, Week 12 edition The environment. I covered the Falcons’ 42-21 loss to the Vikings in December 2024, and I’ve held the U.S. Bank Stadium atmosphere in the highest regards ever since. The “Skol” chant is very cool, and very loud. So is the Gjallarhorn, which is a bull horn equivalent. And the fans routinely reach extremely high decibels, especially on third downs. The Vikings’ home venue has been the NFL’s fourth-loudest this season, according to Commercial Acoustics. It’s the closest equivalent to a raucous college crowd as I’ve heard in the 10 stadiums in which I’ve covered NFL regular season games, and I’m a sucker for a good environment.